Strengthen your LinkedIn profile with this AI-powered profile building tool now

LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has long been recognized for its stellar role in job search, networking, as well as upskilling. Seeing the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), the platform recently incorporated a host of AI features onto its platform. From recruiting, and profile building to job search, these AI features can help elevate your LinkedIn experience to the next level. One of the most sought-after features is the AI-powered profile builder. Here's all you need to know about it.

LinkedIn AI-powered Profile Builder

LinkedIn allows you to build your profile and fill it with various details such as your education, personal details, work experience, skills, certifications, and recommendations. You can choose to make these details visible to recruiters if you're on a job hunt. Aiding in your job search, LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out.

It offers personalized writing suggestions, respecting each user's unique writing style.

In a blog post, LinkedIn announced, “Crafting a LinkedIn Profile that showcases your personality and professional journey can feel daunting, “How do I summarize my career highlights and aspirations into just a few sentences?” To help make the process easier and more effective, we're excited to introduce a new tool that provides personalized writing suggestions.”

It is important to know that this feature is only available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, meaning you will have to first purchase the subscription before gaining access to the AI-powered Profile Building tool.

Other AI features on LinkedIn

It is just one of the AI tools on LinkedIn that promise to help users network better, while also aiding in their job search. These features can also help recruiters hunt for potential candidates. Those with LinkedIn Recruiter profiles can use the AI-generated messages feature that creates personalized InMail messages based on the candidate's LinkedIn profile. Meanwhile, the AI-powered job description feature helps recruiters generate a customizable job description.

To enhance your knowledge, LinkedIn also offers Collaborative Articles that are conceived by AI and LinkedIn's editorial team. These articles include insights from the LinkedIn community, promoting a rich learning experience.