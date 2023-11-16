Strengthen your LinkedIn profile with this AI-powered profile building tool now

Icon
LinkedIn's AI-powered profile-building tool analyzes and highlights important skills and experiences, offering personalized writing suggestions. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 17:11 IST
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
LinkedIn
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
LinkedIn
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
LinkedIn
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
LinkedIn
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
LinkedIn
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
LinkedIn
icon View all Images
LinkedIn has several AI features at the user's disposal, including an AI profile builder. (Unsplash)

LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has long been recognized for its stellar role in job search, networking, as well as upskilling. Seeing the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), the platform recently incorporated a host of AI features onto its platform. From recruiting, and profile building to job search, these AI features can help elevate your LinkedIn experience to the next level. One of the most sought-after features is the AI-powered profile builder. Here's all you need to know about it.

LinkedIn AI-powered Profile Builder

LinkedIn allows you to build your profile and fill it with various details such as your education, personal details, work experience, skills, certifications, and recommendations. You can choose to make these details visible to recruiters if you're on a job hunt. Aiding in your job search, LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out.

It offers personalized writing suggestions, respecting each user's unique writing style.

In a blog post, LinkedIn announced, “Crafting a LinkedIn Profile that showcases your personality and professional journey can feel daunting, “How do I summarize my career highlights and aspirations into just a few sentences?” To help make the process easier and more effective, we're excited to introduce a new tool that provides personalized writing suggestions.”

It is important to know that this feature is only available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, meaning you will have to first purchase the subscription before gaining access to the AI-powered Profile Building tool.

Other AI features on LinkedIn

It is just one of the AI tools on LinkedIn that promise to help users network better, while also aiding in their job search. These features can also help recruiters hunt for potential candidates. Those with LinkedIn Recruiter profiles can use the AI-generated messages feature that creates personalized InMail messages based on the candidate's LinkedIn profile. Meanwhile, the AI-powered job description feature helps recruiters generate a customizable job description.

To enhance your knowledge, LinkedIn also offers Collaborative Articles that are conceived by AI and LinkedIn's editorial team. These articles include insights from the LinkedIn community, promoting a rich learning experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 17:11 IST
