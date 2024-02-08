Studying for TOEFL? Get yourself some AI power, revolutionise your test preparation

Aspiring candidates preparing for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) online examination now have access to an AI-driven platform, TOEFL TestReady, for personalised study assistance, as per an announcement by ETS, the exam's governing body.

TOEFL TestReady offers a range of free and paid services to aid test-takers in honing their English skills, encompassing reading, listening, speaking, and writing components. This platform amalgamates existing TOEFL iBT preparation resources with novel features to provide a comprehensive preparatory experience.

Key features of the platform include:

Daily scored activities: comprising fully evaluated question sets or tasks like listening lectures with associated questions.

Personalised preparation plans: tailored study schedules based on individual needs.

Access to videos, courses, books, tips, and progress tracking tools.

Paid offerings entail:

Section Tests: providing scores and insights upon completion of entire test sections.

Section Practice: offering feedback and insights at the question/task level within specific sections, along with sample responses.

Focused Practice: delivering feedback and insights on specific question/task types to aid targeted improvement.

"TOEFL TestReady emerges as a comprehensive test preparation platform, utilising AI to offer personalised insights and targeted recommendations, aiming to maximise proficiency for the high-stakes TOEFL exam," stated ETS in its official announcement.

Free offerings comprise a daily scoring activity, personalised preparation plans tailored to individual needs, and a wealth of study materials including videos, courses, books, and progress tracking. Additionally, paid services entail section tests, section practices with detailed feedback, and focused practice sessions targeting specific question types.

According to ETS, TOEFL TestReady aims to optimise test-takers' proficiency levels by furnishing personalised insights and targeted recommendations through AI integration. Initial research suggests a correlation between higher scores on the platform and improved performance in the actual exam.

ETS underscores the platform's ability to consolidate performance metrics and offer tailored guidance to address individual skill gaps while monitoring progress. The TOEFL iBT examination, conducted via computer, evaluates candidates' English language proficiency, often serving as a prerequisite for international employment and educational opportunities.

Acceptable TOEFL or IELTS scores typically feature as mandatory criteria for obtaining study or work visas in countries like the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, irrespective of an individual's English-language education background.

