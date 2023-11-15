Suffering from too much success? ChatGPT Plus signups paused due to surge, says Sam Altman

ChatGPT has had a meteoric rise since its debut in November 2022. OpenAI recently held its first-ever developer conference where it introduced a multitude of new features that are arriving on ChatGPT in the near future. One of the most promising new features is a new chatbot creator that will reportedly allow you to create your own AI chatbots, complete with an interactive interface. All these updates have seemingly encouraged ChatGPT users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, its premium service which has some exclusive features. Consequently, the platform has currently paused ChatGPT Plus signups.

ChatGPT Plus

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to announce the pause of new signups on ChatGPT Plus. This is due to the surge in new subscriptions following the developer day. “We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit :( the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience", the OpenAI CEO wrote on X.

Users who wish to sign up in the future will be notified when the subscriptions open within the ChatGPT app.

Just last week, ChatGPT users faced issues while accessing the platform, with a message reportedly popping up saying, “ChatGPT is at capacity right now.” Following this, Altman wrote on X, “usage of our new features from devday is far outpacing our expectations. we were planning to go live with GPTs for all subscribers Monday but still haven't been able to. we are hoping to soon. there will likely be service instability in the short term due to load. Sorry”.

ChatGPT Plus features

ChatGPT Plus is the platform's premium service which offers exclusive features to its users. It opens up access to a more advanced GPT-4 model. Moreover, it also unlocks additional features such as Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins. Users can now upload PDFs, documents, data files and more, which ChatGPT can analyze to answer all your questions. It can also extract and visualize those data files. While using the AI chatbot, users don't need to manually switch tools between Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. Instead, ChatGPT will automatically switch them for you.