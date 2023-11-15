Icon
Home Tech News Suffering from too much success? ChatGPT Plus signups paused due to surge, says Sam Altman

Suffering from too much success? ChatGPT Plus signups paused due to surge, says Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that new signups for ChatGPT Plus have been paused temporarily due to a surge in usage following the first-ever OpenAI developer conference.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 10:57 IST
Icon
ChatGPT Plus
ChatGPT Plus signups are currently paused. Know all about it. (Pexels)
ChatGPT Plus
ChatGPT Plus signups are currently paused. Know all about it. (Pexels)

ChatGPT has had a meteoric rise since its debut in November 2022. OpenAI recently held its first-ever developer conference where it introduced a multitude of new features that are arriving on ChatGPT in the near future. One of the most promising new features is a new chatbot creator that will reportedly allow you to create your own AI chatbots, complete with an interactive interface. All these updates have seemingly encouraged ChatGPT users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, its premium service which has some exclusive features. Consequently, the platform has currently paused ChatGPT Plus signups.

ChatGPT Plus

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to announce the pause of new signups on ChatGPT Plus. This is due to the surge in new subscriptions following the developer day. “We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit :( the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience", the OpenAI CEO wrote on X.

Users who wish to sign up in the future will be notified when the subscriptions open within the ChatGPT app.

Just last week, ChatGPT users faced issues while accessing the platform, with a message reportedly popping up saying, “ChatGPT is at capacity right now.” Following this, Altman wrote on X, “usage of our new features from devday is far outpacing our expectations. we were planning to go live with GPTs for all subscribers Monday but still haven't been able to. we are hoping to soon. there will likely be service instability in the short term due to load. Sorry”.

ChatGPT Plus features

ChatGPT Plus is the platform's premium service which offers exclusive features to its users. It opens up access to a more advanced GPT-4 model. Moreover, it also unlocks additional features such as Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins. Users can now upload PDFs, documents, data files and more, which ChatGPT can analyze to answer all your questions. It can also extract and visualize those data files. While using the AI chatbot, users don't need to manually switch tools between Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. Instead, ChatGPT will automatically switch them for you.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 10:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon