Swiggy IPO: ‘Paise tera bhai dega’ says Paytm as Zomato shares wholesome post

Swiggy IPO is currently one of the most talked about things in the country right now as the startup's shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street. Swiggy's shares made a solid debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 13, opening 7.7% higher in pre-market trading. The food delivery giant's stock listed at ₹420, surpassing its issue price of ₹390, following an oversubscription of its $1.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) by more than three times last week. To mark the success of its rival, Zomato shared a wholesome image on its social media that is now getting love from the netizens. The creative shared by Zomato also got Swiggy's attention after which the newly listed startup left a heartwarming comment. Check out the post below.

“it's giving jai and veeru” Swiggy commented in the viral Zomato post. Paytm also jumped in the banter and left a witty comment that reads “Arey waah, chalo jaldi se cake order karo! Paise tera bhai dega”. “That's a great gesture, showing how competition should be treated”, another users wrote.

Swiggy IPO is being hailed as one of the largest wealth creation events in India's startup sector, with around 500 Swiggy employees set to join the ‘Crorepati' club. The public listing will also unlock ₹9,000 crore in employee stock options (ESOPs), cementing Swiggy's position as a key player in India's tech and startup landscape, alongside industry giants like Flipkart.

