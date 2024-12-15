Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato’s District: Know what is it and how it works

Swiggy has launched a new feature called 'Scenes' within its app, marking its entry into the live event ticketing market. This move directly challenges Zomato's newly introduced District platform. Currently available in Bengaluru, Scenes allows users to purchase tickets for various events at partner restaurants, including live music shows, New Year's Eve parties, and DJ nights.

Strategic Integration with Swiggy's Superapp

The feature is integrated into Swiggy's broader superapp, tapping into its large user base of 17.1 million monthly active users, a 19 percent year-on-year growth as of Q2FY25. Unlike Zomato's District, which offers a wide range of events, including movie tickets, Swiggy's Scenes focuses solely on live dining and entertainment experiences.

Swiggy's Expansion Plans

Swiggy has ambitious plans for growth, filing to create a wholly-owned subsidiary to expand into sports, amusement, and recreation. This move follows Zomato's recent acquisition of PayTm's Insider business for Rs. 2,048 crore, which led to the launch of District. Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, sees District as a potential "game changer" in the company's strategy to move beyond food delivery.

The rivalry between Swiggy and Zomato is intensifying, with both companies now competing in food delivery, quick commerce, dining out, and event experiences. While Scenes is currently available only in Bengaluru, Swiggy has not yet announced plans for a nationwide rollout or a full list of events it intends to offer through the service.

Swiggy's One BLCK Membership

In addition to Scenes, Swiggy has also unveiled a premium membership called One BLCK, available exclusively by invitation. The membership offers several perks, including faster food delivery with an on-time guarantee, complimentary drinks, and priority customer support. One BLCK member will also have access to exclusive discounts, unlimited deliveries, and benefits from partners such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Launched at Rs. 299 for three months, One BLCK is available to select users across India, with existing Swiggy One members having the option to upgrade.

Swiggy's new initiatives are part of a broader strategy to diversify its offerings beyond food delivery and strengthen its position in the competitive market.