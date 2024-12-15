Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato’s District: Know what is it and how it works

Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato’s District: Know what is it and how it works

Swiggy has launched 'Scenes,' a new feature for booking live event tickets at restaurants, directly competing with Zomato's District platform in the entertainment sector. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 15 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
Swiggy looks to shape the future of menu design, introduces score tool
Swiggy Scenes
1/6 Swiggy has launched the “Menu Score Tool” to enhance the restaurant experience and offerings. This tool will provide restaurants with a data-driven dashboard and will give insights to optimize menus. (Google playstore)
image caption
2/6 According to the company, this new tool aims to shape the future of menu design and customer engagement. It uses data analytics to create a user-friendly dashboard that highlights user preferences and provides competitive analysis. (Swiggy)
image caption
3/6 The menu score tool empowers restaurants with recommendations for menu categories, dishes, images, add-ons, and combos to improve their services and make their menu more attractive as per customer needs. (Swiggy)
Swiggy Scenes
4/6 The tools will provide insights into menu performance with a score on a scale of 100 at both the brand and individual outlet levels. It will measure the menu’s overall performance to encourage restaurants to improve. In addition, the tool provides data regarding menu scores of nearby places, giving users to assess their competition and find areas for advancement. (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Scenes
5/6 The tool will also provide a granular level which means that restaurants will be able to offer top-performing dishes preferred by the customer.  (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Scenes
6/6 Swapnil Bajpai, VP, Supply, Swiggy, said,  "We believe the Menu Score Tool will bring a positive impact on the way restaurants approach menu optimization, enabling them to attract more customers and fostering organic business growth.” (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Scenes
icon View all Images
Swiggy has launched 'Scenes,' a live event ticketing feature, directly competing with Zomato’s District platform. (Bloomberg)

Swiggy has launched a new feature called 'Scenes' within its app, marking its entry into the live event ticketing market. This move directly challenges Zomato's newly introduced District platform. Currently available in Bengaluru, Scenes allows users to purchase tickets for various events at partner restaurants, including live music shows, New Year's Eve parties, and DJ nights.

Strategic Integration with Swiggy's Superapp

The feature is integrated into Swiggy's broader superapp, tapping into its large user base of 17.1 million monthly active users, a 19 percent year-on-year growth as of Q2FY25. Unlike Zomato's District, which offers a wide range of events, including movie tickets, Swiggy's Scenes focuses solely on live dining and entertainment experiences.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Google Android XR is here, and it's not your usual Android experience—Here's how it is different

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Swiggy's Expansion Plans

Swiggy has ambitious plans for growth, filing to create a wholly-owned subsidiary to expand into sports, amusement, and recreation. This move follows Zomato's recent acquisition of PayTm's Insider business for Rs. 2,048 crore, which led to the launch of District. Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, sees District as a potential "game changer" in the company's strategy to move beyond food delivery.

Also read: Blinkit launches ‘Bistro' app to compete in 10-minute food delivery race against rivals

The rivalry between Swiggy and Zomato is intensifying, with both companies now competing in food delivery, quick commerce, dining out, and event experiences. While Scenes is currently available only in Bengaluru, Swiggy has not yet announced plans for a nationwide rollout or a full list of events it intends to offer through the service.

Also read: Photography tips: Essential camera lenses that are worth owning

Swiggy's One BLCK Membership

In addition to Scenes, Swiggy has also unveiled a premium membership called One BLCK, available exclusively by invitation. The membership offers several perks, including faster food delivery with an on-time guarantee, complimentary drinks, and priority customer support. One BLCK member will also have access to exclusive discounts, unlimited deliveries, and benefits from partners such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Launched at Rs. 299 for three months, One BLCK is available to select users across India, with existing Swiggy One members having the option to upgrade.

Swiggy's new initiatives are part of a broader strategy to diversify its offerings beyond food delivery and strengthen its position in the competitive market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free
Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation’s next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer
The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets