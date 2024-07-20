Switzerland’s new tourism idea: Pay 1700 to ‘use’ a 3D-printed suicide pod

Switzerland is on the brink of implementing a new method for assisted dying with the introduction of the Sarco, a 3D-printed portable suicide pod. This development marks a significant milestone in the country's approach to end-of-life options, according to The Last Resort, an organisation specialising in assisted dying.

How the Sarco Pod Works

The Sarco pod, designed to facilitate a controlled and painless end of life, was initially unveiled in 2019 and has since stirred considerable debate. The device operates by filling its chamber with nitrogen, which rapidly reduces the oxygen levels. A button inside the pod triggers this process, leading to unconsciousness and death within approximately ten minutes, as reported by the Independent.

Assisted Suicide in Switzerland

Switzerland has allowed assisted suicide since the 1940s, provided that the person assisting is not motivated by self-interest. This policy has positioned Switzerland as a prominent destination for those seeking assisted dying services, sometimes referred to as "death tourism" by critics, according to Reuters.

Details of the First Use

Florian Willet, spokesperson for The Last Resort, announced in a press conference that the Sarco pod will soon be used for the first time in Switzerland. However, the organisation has not yet disclosed specific details about the timing, location, or identity of the first user of the Sarco pod.

Fiona Stewart, a lawyer on The Last Resort's advisory board, underscored the importance of privacy surrounding this event. "We really don't want a person's desire for a peaceful passing in Switzerland to turn into a media circus," Stewart stated. She confirmed that the initial use of the Sarco pod will occur within this year but reiterated that details will be kept confidential until after the event.

Cost and Controversy

The cost for using the Sarco pod will be minimal, with the only expense being 18 Swiss francs (approximately $20) for the nitrogen. Despite its innovative design, the Sarco has faced criticism and calls for a ban. Opponents cite Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which criminalizes suicide assistance when motivated by selfish reasons. This article states, “Whoever, from selfish motives, induces another person to commit suicide or aids him in it, shall be confined in the penitentiary for not more than five years, or in prison, provided that the suicide has either been completed or attempted.”

The Sarco pod was created by Philip Nitschke, a 76-year-old founder of Exit International, who is sometimes referred to as "Dr. Death." Nitschke has been criticized for allegedly trying to "glamourize" suicide through his inventions.