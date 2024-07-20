 Switzerland’s new tourism idea: Pay ₹1700 to ‘use’ a 3D-printed suicide pod | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Switzerland’s new tourism idea: Pay 1700 to ‘use’ a 3D-printed suicide pod

Switzerland’s new tourism idea: Pay 1700 to ‘use’ a 3D-printed suicide pod

Switzerland prepares to debut the Sarco, a $20 suicide pod. This 3D-printed device will offer a new, painless method for assisted dying in the country. Here’s what you should know about this haunting device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 15:39 IST
Switzerland’s new tourism idea: Pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1700 to ‘use’ a 3D-printed suicide pod
Switzerland will soon debut the Sarco, a $20 suicide pod designed for controversial assisted dying. (Ennio Leanza)

Switzerland is on the brink of implementing a new method for assisted dying with the introduction of the Sarco, a 3D-printed portable suicide pod. This development marks a significant milestone in the country's approach to end-of-life options, according to The Last Resort, an organisation specialising in assisted dying.

How the Sarco Pod Works

The Sarco pod, designed to facilitate a controlled and painless end of life, was initially unveiled in 2019 and has since stirred considerable debate. The device operates by filling its chamber with nitrogen, which rapidly reduces the oxygen levels. A button inside the pod triggers this process, leading to unconsciousness and death within approximately ten minutes, as reported by the Independent.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live Now: Apple iPhone, laptops, smartwatches and more with massive discount, bank offers

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Assisted Suicide in Switzerland

Switzerland has allowed assisted suicide since the 1940s, provided that the person assisting is not motivated by self-interest. This policy has positioned Switzerland as a prominent destination for those seeking assisted dying services, sometimes referred to as "death tourism" by critics, according to Reuters.

Details of the First Use

Florian Willet, spokesperson for The Last Resort, announced in a press conference that the Sarco pod will soon be used for the first time in Switzerland. However, the organisation has not yet disclosed specific details about the timing, location, or identity of the first user of the Sarco pod.

Also read: CrowdStrike Windows Reboot Issue: What exactly happened, which PC users are affected and how to fix it [Easy Explainer]

Fiona Stewart, a lawyer on The Last Resort's advisory board, underscored the importance of privacy surrounding this event. "We really don't want a person's desire for a peaceful passing in Switzerland to turn into a media circus," Stewart stated. She confirmed that the initial use of the Sarco pod will occur within this year but reiterated that details will be kept confidential until after the event.

Cost and Controversy

The cost for using the Sarco pod will be minimal, with the only expense being 18 Swiss francs (approximately $20) for the nitrogen. Despite its innovative design, the Sarco has faced criticism and calls for a ban. Opponents cite Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which criminalizes suicide assistance when motivated by selfish reasons. This article states, “Whoever, from selfish motives, induces another person to commit suicide or aids him in it, shall be confined in the penitentiary for not more than five years, or in prison, provided that the suicide has either been completed or attempted.”

Also read: AI now helping Indian police in crime detection, here's how SIMBA may aid policing

The Sarco pod was created by Philip Nitschke, a 76-year-old founder of Exit International, who is sometimes referred to as "Dr. Death." Nitschke has been criticized for allegedly trying to "glamourize" suicide through his inventions.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 15:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: crowdstrike windows reboot issue: what exactly happened, which pc users are affected and how to fix it [easy explainer] bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone 16 massive sales expectations ‘too optimistic’: analyst suggests why apple intelligence bet may not fetch big how to hide your instagram online status from others ea sports fc 25: check out the minimum system requirements to run the game on your pc flipkart goat sale 2024 announced: check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more airtel 5g data booster plans launched with unlimited data and flexible pricing- details amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones bsnl’s new prepaid plan comes with 5gb daily data, unlimited calls and 90-day validity gpt 4o mini is openai's new 'affordable' model that won’t cost developers much - how it differs from larger models
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets