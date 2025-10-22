Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Tankless water heaters for hassle-free hot showers and lower electricity bills

Tankless water heaters for hassle-free hot showers and lower electricity bills

Tankless water heaters deliver instant hot water and cut energy wastage by heating only when needed. With compact design and lower running costs, they offer hassle-free showers, save space, and reduce monthly electricity bills for Indian homes.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 22 2025, 12:50 IST
Upgrade to tankless water heaters for instant hot water and big savings on electricity.
Upgrade to tankless water heaters for instant hot water and big savings on electricity. (AI-generated)

Products included in this article

52% OFF
Havells Signa 5 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Twin LED Indicator| Rust and Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked| Fire Retardant Power Cord| Warranty: 5 year on inner tank & 2 year comprehensive (White)
(17,414)
Discounted price:₹3,999 Original price:₹8,290
Buy now 44% OFF
AO Smith EWS Plus Black Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty
(9,857)
Discounted price:₹2,899 Original price:₹5,200
Buy now 41% OFF
AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty
(2,006)
Discounted price:₹3,799 Original price:₹6,490
Buy now 42% OFF
V-Guard Zio Pro 3 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Metallic Rose Gold
(2,492)
Discounted price:₹2,899 Original price:₹4,990
Buy now 14% OFF
Jyoti TL 5.5 kW Tankless Instant Water Heater | 5500 Watt Instant Geyser | Continuous Hot Water for Shower | Tankless Heat Exchanger Technology | Touch Control Thermostat | 6 Bar High Pressure Rating
(5)
Discounted price:₹9,490 Original price:₹10,990
Buy now 37% OFF
Bajaj Flashy 3kW Tankless Instant Water Heater, White
(37)
Discounted price:₹3,699 Original price:₹5,900
Buy now 58% OFF
INFINITI HEAT tankless electric water heater 5 YEAR WARRANTY | instant water heater | instant water geyser |temperature adjustable geyser (25-55°C) | 3 Sec Hot Water, Touch Screen Control, 4.5KW Power
(7)
Discounted price:₹7,199 Original price:₹16,999
Buy now 63% OFF
EcoSmart ECO 8 Tankless Water Heater, Electric, 8-kW - Quantity 1, 12 x 8 x 4
(666)
Discounted price:₹33,532 Original price:₹90,996
Buy now 44% OFF
X-XONIER® INSTANT WATER HEATER (GEYSER) INDIA'S First Endless HOT Water Supply, Powerful 5.5 kw, No Storage Required Advance Saftey feature Touch Panel Digital Temperature Display Fast Heating (WHITE)
(5)
Discounted price:₹9,999 Original price:₹17,999
Buy now 50% OFF
Haier BlackVolt Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW | Fast Heating | Copper Heating Element | 6.5 Bar Pressure | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty | EI3V-BLACKVOLT
(87)
Discounted price:₹3,026 Original price:₹6,000
Buy now

Tankless water heaters are quietly becoming a favourite upgrade in Indian homes, and it's easy to see why. Instead of storing water like traditional geysers, these compact systems heat it as it flows, saving electricity, time, and space. They're perfect for smaller flats, busy kitchens, or families who want quick showers without waiting. New-age models also come packed with digital controls, adjustable temperatures, and strong safety features for urban households. Whether you pick a 3-litre option for your sink or a 5.5kW system for endless hot water in high-rises, there's one built for every setup. Brands like AO Smith, Haier, V-Guard, and Havells have stepped in with sleek, practical designs that suit Indian bathrooms. With energy efficiency now a priority, a tankless heater feels less like a luxury and more like a smart long-term investment for modern living.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Havells Signa 5 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Twin LED Indicator| Rust and Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked| Fire Retardant Power Cord| Warranty: 5 year on inner tank & 2 year comprehensive (White) 4.3/5 ₹ 3,999
AO Smith EWS Plus Black Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty 4/5 ₹ 2,899
AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty 3.9/5 ₹ 3,799
V-Guard Zio Pro 3 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Metallic Rose Gold 4.2/5 ₹ 2,899
Jyoti TL 5.5 kW Tankless Instant Water Heater | 5500 Watt Instant Geyser | Continuous Hot Water for Shower | Tankless Heat Exchanger Technology | Touch Control Thermostat | 6 Bar High Pressure Rating 3.4/5 ₹ 9,490
Bajaj Flashy 3kW Tankless Instant Water Heater, White 2.6/5 ₹ 3,699
INFINITI HEAT tankless electric water heater 5 YEAR WARRANTY | instant water heater | instant water geyser |temperature adjustable geyser (25-55°C) | 3 Sec Hot Water, Touch Screen Control, 4.5KW Power 3.4/5 ₹ 7,199
EcoSmart ECO 8 Tankless Water Heater, Electric, 8-kW - Quantity 1, 12 x 8 x 4 4.2/5 ₹ 33,532
X-XONIER® INSTANT WATER HEATER (GEYSER) INDIA'S First Endless HOT Water Supply, Powerful 5.5 kw, No Storage Required Advance Saftey feature Touch Panel Digital Temperature Display Fast Heating (WHITE) 4.2/5 ₹ 9,999
Haier BlackVolt Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW | Fast Heating | Copper Heating Element | 6.5 Bar Pressure | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty | EI3V-BLACKVOLT 4.1/5 ₹ 3,026
B0FBLWPTN3-1

The Havells Signa 5 Litre instant water heater delivers consistent hot water moments you can rely on, while keeping electricity usage sensible and safety uncompromised. Twin LED indicators and a shock-proof, rust-proof body make it a practical choice for busy households, and its fire-retardant power cord puts minds at ease. The ISI marking reinforces trust, and you'll actually notice sturdiness every time it's used. Good warranty and solid ratings mean fewer worries and smoother mornings.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Twin LED provides clear status
  • Body is genuinely rust and shock proof
Cons
  • Only available in white
  • Can be bulky for tight corners
Specifications
  • Capacity
    5 litres
  • Material
    plastic (rust and shock proof)
  • Wattage
    3000 watts
  • Indicator
    twin LED

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it “reliable”, “safe for kids”, and love quick heating with hassle-free installation and warranty support.

Why choose this product?

It's built for Indian homes - you get peace of mind, fast water heating, honest durability, and a trusted brand behind it.

B0CHMF55KD-2

Hot water shouldn't feel like a luxury or a hassle first thing in the morning. The AO Smith EWS Plus is a solid little machine that fits kitchens or bathrooms where space is tight, and delivers on-demand heating without fuss. The Blue Diamond glass tank shrugs off hard water damage, so reliability lasts longer. You also get genuine safety from its shockproof body and pressure protection. Add in a sensible price, strong reviews, and a service network that actually shows up.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Durable glass tank means it handles hard water well
  • Compact design suits small flats and kitchens
Cons
  • Black colour won’t suit every décor
  • Tank capacity may be limited for families
Specifications
  • Capacity
    3 litres
  • Material
    corrosion-resistant glass tank
  • Wattage
    3000 watts
  • Pressure rating
    8 bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight fast heating, say it's “perfect for daily kitchen tasks” and love hassle-free warranty support with prompt service calls.

Why choose this product?

It's ideal for Indian homes needing quick hot water, honest reliability, robust corrosion resistance, and a trusted brand's service backup.

B0CQ84SL6H-3

You can count on the AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser to deliver hot water quickly for busy mornings and evening routines, whether it's in your bathroom or kitchen. With a solid stainless steel tank, it stands up to hard water and high-rise building pressure effortlessly. Safety shields, UL wiring, and an easy-on-the-eye design mean your home gets performance and peace of mind in equal measure. Reliable warranties and service backup only sweeten the deal.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Handles high water pressure and hard water
  • Express heating for instant hot showers
Cons
  • Takes up more space than compact models
  • Mixed feedback on white-black design
Specifications
  • Capacity
    5 litres
  • Material
    stainless steel tank, rustproof body
  • Wattage
    3000 watts
  • Pressure rating
    6.5 bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise quick heating, durability, and hassle-free service, with many mentioning the convenience for high-rise apartments and kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Suited for Indian homes needing instant hot water and safety, it's backed by AO Smith's service, warranties, and sturdy practical build.

B09B7DRXPN-4

The V-Guard Zio Pro 3 Litre instant water heater delivers hot water fast for daily routines, and doesn't shy away from safety or durability. Its four-layer safety system and ISI-marked thermostat let you trust the appliance, while the stainless steel tank genuinely stands up against rust. The metallic rose gold finish adds a nice touch for kitchens and bathrooms alike. Practical warranties back it up, so your money goes into reliable comfort, not repairs.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Strong safety features and protection
  • Compact design with stylish finish
Cons
  • Lower tank capacity for larger families
  • Additional installation charges may apply
Specifications
  • Capacity
    3 litres
  • Material
    304 stainless steel (tank), rust-proof body
  • Wattage
    3000 watts
  • Safety
    4-layer advanced system

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews mention “quick water heating and reliable performance,” with users appreciating the safety features and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You get trustworthy hot water, strong safety commitments, sturdy build quality, and a brand that understands day-to-day needs in Indian homes.

B0DMSKXY2V-5

The Jyoti TL 5.5 kW tankless instant water heater provides uninterrupted hot water for your showers in seconds, thanks to its tankless heat exchanger technology and powerful 5,500-watt heating. This compact geyser suits busy, space-starved bathrooms better than bulky storage models. Touch controls and digital thermostat keep temperature settings simple and visible. Safety's covered with auto shut-off and overheating protection, while advanced wiring minimises risks for everyday use in Indian homes.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Real-time control and quick heating
  • Slim build saves space
Cons
  • Needs special wiring and 32A breaker
  • Small user base, limited reviews
Specifications
  • Power
    5,500 watts
  • Flow rate
    6 LPM
  • Technology
    tankless heat exchanger
  • Pressure rating
    6 bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early adopters like the “instant shower experience” and praise easy controls, but some mention installation requires professional support.

Why choose this product?

It's made for families who want endless hot water, modern controls, and the comfort of compact tech without bulky tanks or delays.

B098JPFCGW-6

Bajaj Flashy 3kW Tankless Instant Water Heater is built for households seeking quick hot water without crowding limited kitchen or bathroom space. Smart electronics ensure you get steady hot water at various flow rates, and its compact frame suits indoor installation with minimal fuss. The simple white finish blends easily, while EMI options and bank offers make it budget-friendly. Reliability is okay for light daily use, but it's better for small families or solo living.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Compact size suits tight spaces
  • Delivers consistent water output
Cons
  • Build quality and features are entry-level
  • Limited feedback
Specifications
  • Power
    3000 watts
  • Material
    ABS plastic body
  • Style
    Indoor installation
  • Pressure rating
    12 bar

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most mention “basic performance for the price” and say it's suited for small tasks rather than heavy shower use.

Why choose this product?

It's a practical, affordable option ideal for budget shoppers wanting an uncomplicated, space-saving hot water solution.

B0DT1KHKSB-7

INFINITI HEAT tankless electric water heater gives you hot water in just three seconds, with touch-screen controls for adjusting the temperature between 25°C and 55°C. Its ultra-light, space-saving build fits modern homes perfectly. You skip bulky tanks and get hot water on demand, round the clock. Energy bills stay reasonable since heating happens only when needed. Five-year warranty support adds peace of mind for buyers seeking technology and practicality in one package.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Rapid hot water and adjustable settings
  • Lightweight, easy to install
Cons
  • User base still small
  • May need wall mounting
Specifications
  • Power
    4.5 kW
  • Temperature range
    25–55°C adjustable
  • Control
    touch screen
  • Weight
    2 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise “quick heating and easy controls,” noting it's good for bathrooms and kitchens but best with pro install.

Why choose this product?

A smart pick for tech-driven homes wanting convenience, efficient running costs, and flexible heating in a slick, modern package.

B00529DDUI-8

EcoSmart ECO 8 electric tankless water heater is built for homes wanting continuous hot water and real energy savings. Compact and durable, it gives you control over temperature and never runs out thanks to modulating tech that heats only what you use, when you use it. With an 8kW rating, it handles showers and kitchen taps easily. The simple digital display and sturdy build suit everyday needs and keep things running smoothly for years.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Compact and efficient performance
  • Easy digital controls, strong build
Cons
  • Installation can be technical
  • Price sits higher than average
Specifications
  • Power
    8 kW
  • Dimensions
    12 x 8 x 4 inches
  • Material
    stainless steel
  • Capacity
    2 gallons per minute (approx.)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate “no more cold showers,” plus they mention solid durability and real savings on power consumption month to month.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for reliable, on-demand hot water with smart efficiency, making it ideal for families who value comfort and cost-cutting.

B0FH5R4M32-9

X-XONIER Instant Water Heater brings true endless hot water for Indian bathrooms and kitchens, heating instantly with a 5.5kW element and no storage tank. Its digital touch panel and temperature display keep you in control and comfortable every time. Multiple safety features, including auto cutoff and pressure monitoring, offer needed peace of mind. It's sleek, wall-mountable, practical, and makes daily hot water simple, especially for busy, space-conscious homes.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Instant, continuous supply, no tank to refill
  • Easy temperature control and real-time monitoring
Cons
  • Higher price bracket
  • May need professional installation support
Specifications
  • Power
    5.5 kW
  • Control
    touch panel digital display
  • Dimensions
    25W x 30H cm
  • Material
    aluminium, copper, glass

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise “fast heating, handy controls, and reliable supply,” mentioning convenience for families needing back-to-back showers.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for no-delay hot water, comfort control, and safety -X-XONIER suits modern homes aiming for efficiency and stylish function.

B0F1V7GN28-10

Haier BlackVolt Instant Water Heater is designed for everyday homes that want safe, quick hot water in busy kitchens and bathrooms. Its 3-litre stainless steel tank and copper heating element give instant warmth with minimal maintenance. The sleek finish fits the modern Indian home, and the 6.5-bar pressure rating is ideal for flats or high-rises. Five safety features keep families protected and Haier's 5-year tank warranty is solid for peace of mind.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Strong heating, works well in high-rise flats
  • Stylish design and reliable build
Cons
  • Smaller capacity not suited for big families
  • Black colour limits décor options
Specifications
  • Capacity
    3 litres
  • Material
    stainless steel tank, copper element
  • Pressure rating
    6.5 bar
  • Colour
    black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most mention “super quick heating, safe operation, and easy maintenance” - a good match for hectic mornings.

Why choose this product?

Trust Haier for prompt hot water, smart safety, and fuss-free support when you need an affordable, modern, reliable instant geyser.

How do tankless water heaters help reduce monthly electricity bills?

Tankless water heaters only heat water when it's needed, cutting down on standby power consumption. For homes where usage is spread out, this efficient technology often leads to noticeable savings on the monthly electricity bill, especially compared with traditional storage geysers.

Which tankless water heater capacity suits a small kitchen vs. a multi-person bathroom?

A 3-litre tankless model works well for quick kitchen tasks and handwashing. For Indian households with two to four members using showers daily, look for models rated 5 litres or higher or those that promise a consistent hot water flow without storage limitations.

Are tankless water heaters safe to use in high-rise apartments with fluctuating water pressure?

Yes, most modern tankless heaters are built with high pressure ratings (6–8 bar) and have multi-layered safety features like pressure relief valves and shockproof bodies, making them safe for high-rise apartments and Indian urban flats with variable water supply.

What installation and wiring requirements should buyers consider for tankless electric heaters?

Before purchase, check for adequate wiring, many tankless heaters above 3kW need a 16A or 32A MCB and proper earthing. Installation by a certified electrician is best, especially for high wattage models, to maintain warranty and ensure safe day-to-day operation.

Factors to consider when buying a new tankless heater

  • Power rating (kW): Higher wattage heats faster, but check your home's wiring capacity.
  • Flow rate and capacity: Choose according to daily shower, kitchen, and household needs.
  • Pressure rating: Essential for high-rise buildings or homes with strong water supply.
  • Safety features: Look for pressure relief valves, shockproof outer body, auto cutoff, and ISI-marked cords.
  • Warranty and after-sales support: Opt for heaters with long tank warranty and accessible pan-India service.
  • Installation requirements: Confirm compatibility with your wiring, water pipes, and space for wall mounting.

Top 3 features of the best tankless water heaters

Product NameHeating CapabilitiesSafety FeaturesPower Rating
Havells Signa 5 L Instant Water HeaterQuick heating, twin LEDRust & shock proof body, fire-retardant cord, ISI marked3000 Watts
AO Smith EWS Plus 3L Instant Water HeaterRapid, small tasksCorrosion-resistant tank, ISI cord, pressure relief3000 Watts
AO Smith EWS-5 White 5L Instant GeyserExpress heating, instant supplyUL wiring, pressure relief valve, rustproof body3000 Watts
V-Guard Zio Pro 3L Instant Water HeaterPowerful, quick hot water4-layer protection, thermostat, anti-siphon, ISI rated3000 Watts
Jyoti TL 5.5kW Tankless Instant Water HeaterContinuous hot water for showersAuto shut-off, water-electric separation, digital display5500 Watts
Bajaj Flashy 3kW Tankless Instant HeaterConsistent hot water outputBasic protection, compact body3000 Watts
INFINITI HEAT 4.5kW Tankless Heater3-sec instant, adjustable tempAuto shutoff, overheating, digital control4500 Watts
EcoSmart ECO 8 8kW Electric HeaterContinuous heated flow, modulatingDurable build, digital controls8000 Watts
X-XONIER 5.5kW Instant Water HeaterEndless hot water, fast heatingTouch panel, overheating protection, pressure monitoring5500 Watts
Haier BlackVolt 3L Instant Water HeaterFast heating, copper element5-level safety, stainless tank, pressure valve3000 Watts

Similar articles for you

Ultimate guide: Top instant water heaters for efficient water heating on Amazon

8 best fan heaters on Amazon: Bajaj, Crompton to Orpat, drive the chill out of your home

Top 8 Crompton room heaters: Check all models available on Amazon

FAQs on water heaters

What makes tankless water heaters energy-efficient?

They only heat water when needed, cutting standby losses and helping lower monthly electricity bills for most homes.

Are tankless heaters safe for children and elders?

Yes, models offer shockproof bodies, auto shutoff, and regulated temperature controls for safe daily use by all age groups.

Can I install tankless heaters in high-rise apartments?

Absolutely. Most have high-pressure ratings and pressure relief valves, ideal for urban flats and multi-storey buildings.

Do tankless heaters require special wiring?

Heaters above 3kW often need a 16A or 32A MCB and proper earthing, so certified installation is recommended.

What kind of maintenance do tankless heaters need?

Regular descaling every few months keeps heating elements clean, and checking safety features ensures consistent, reliable operation year-round.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 12:50 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets