 Technology has helped citizens in remote regions get access to speedy justice: SC judge | Tech News
At the 'National Conference on the Landscape of Technology in Courts in India and the Way Forward', Justice Kant, Justice Bindal, and Justice Masih discussed how technology is revolutionizing the judiciary, improving efficiency, and speeding up case resolutions.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 14:42 IST
Supreme Court judges discussed the role of technology in enhancing the judiciary's efficiency and access to justice at a national conference (Pexels)

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Sunday underscored the role of technology in modernising the judicial system, emphasising that the integration of technology has provided an essential interface between digitalisation and judicial processes.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 'National Conference on the Landscape of Technology in Courts in India and the Way Forward'.

Justice Kant highlighted the importance of technology in bridging the gap between rural and urban areas, noting that citizens in remote regions now have access to efficient, effective, and speedy justice through the use of digital tools.

The conference served as a reflective platform, allowing participants to analyse the progress made so far and identify the areas that still require attention in the ongoing digitisation of courts across India.

The discussions during the conference were not limited to theoretical concepts but included practical demonstrations of the innovative practices being implemented by various high courts across the country.

He concluded by reiterating that the ultimate goal of technology is to serve as a tool to achieve justice and fairness.

He also inaugurated several key initiatives, including the new advanced software development lab, e-Gate pass facility and three thematic murals, all through a virtual platform.

Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal highlighted the need for regular national conferences on judicial technology, advocating for annual events and, if necessary, virtual meetings to keep the judiciary updated with technological advancements.

He said the importance of tools like the e-prison system that has streamlined the management of prison records, has made it easier for courts to access up-to-date information, thereby speeding up case resolutions involving incarcerated individuals.

Similarly, the Adalat IN app has improved access to court services for citizens, offering a more user-friendly and transparent interface for legal proceedings, he said.

Justice Bindal called for documenting and sharing best practices across high courts to promote uniform technology adoption and improve the judicial system.

Justice Augustine George Masih discussed the transformative impact of technology and artificial intelligence on the judiciary, noting their role in automating tasks, improving case management, and reducing case backlogs.

He stressed that these advancements are fundamentally reshaping the judiciary, making it more efficient and responsive to public needs.

Justice Masih highlighted the profound and transformative impact that technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have had on the judiciary.

He said the integration of these advanced technologies has revolutionised the functioning of the justice delivery system, leading to a substantial enhancement in efficiency and speed.

By automating routine tasks and enabling smarter case management, technology has alleviated many of the traditional bottlenecks that once delayed the resolution of cases, he said.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 14:42 IST
