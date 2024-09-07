Telegram introduces option for reporting private chats to moderators following founder’s arrest

Telegram has recently revised its policy, now allowing users to report private chats to moderators. This change follows the arrest of the platform's founder, Pavel Durov, in France last month. Durov's arrest came in connection with investigations into crimes such as child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, and fraudulent transactions involving content on the platform.

Telegram's Previous Moderation Policy

Telegram, which has nearly 1 billion monthly active users, has traditionally been known for its minimal oversight of user communications. Previously, the platform's FAQ page indicated that private chats were not subject to moderation requests, stating, “All Telegram chats and group chats are private amongst their participants. We do not process any requests related to them.”

Telegram's New Reporting Feature

However, on Thursday evening, Telegram made modifications to its moderation practices. The updated FAQ page now includes a feature allowing users to report illegal content directly. Users can flag content for moderators using the 'Report' button available in all Telegram apps. Additionally, Telegram has introduced an email address for automated takedown requests, where users can send links to content that requires moderator intervention.

Impact on Law Enforcement Cooperation

The impact of these changes on Telegram's cooperation with law enforcement remains uncertain. Historically, the company has complied with court orders to disclose user information. Telegram has not commented on how this policy shift might affect its interactions with legal authorities.

This policy update comes in the wake of Durov's arrest. In response, Durov criticised the legal approach taken against him, stating on his Telegram channel that using outdated laws to charge a CEO for third-party actions on the platform was misguided. He argued that countries dissatisfied with internet services should target the service providers legally, not their management. Durov also warned that holding entrepreneurs accountable for potential misuse of their products could stifle innovation, deterring future developers from creating new technologies.