 Telegram rolls out phone number verification feature: Here’s how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Telegram rolls out phone number verification feature: Here’s how it works

Telegram rolls out phone number verification feature: Here’s how it works

Telegram has introduced a new feature allowing businesses to verify phone numbers through the app, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional SMS verification methods.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 14:10 IST
Icon
Latest Telegram update redefines messaging experience: Enhanced calls, Thanos Snap effect, and Epic bot evolution
Telegram
1/5 Enhanced Calling Experience: Telegram's latest update brings a significant change to its calling feature, offering users the ability to seamlessly engage in conversations, activate cameras, or share screens with end-to-end encryption. The redesigned interface features visually appealing animations and adaptive backgrounds, optimizing resource utilization for extended battery life and improved functionality on older devices. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Visual Delight with Thanos Snap Effect: Telegram introduces the Thanos Snap Effect for deleted messages, adding a captivating animation to the messaging experience on both iOS and Android. This energy-efficient feature enhances the visual appeal of message deletions, building on the experimental vaporize animation introduced on iOS last month. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Epic Bot Update: Telegram celebrates the culmination of 2023 with the most extensive update to its Bot Platform. This pivotal evolution empowers developers to seamlessly integrate diverse services into the Telegram ecosystem, offering enhanced functionalities such as reacting to messages, managing quotes and links, and even sending replies to other chats or topics. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Commitment to Seamless User Experience: The update addresses numerous bugs and interface glitches, reflecting Telegram's commitment to providing a seamless user experience. Notable improvements in call quality have been implemented, with ongoing plans for additional enhancements to connection and audio quality slated for 2024. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Exciting Surprises for 2024: While these features available now from the Telegram update represent just the beginning, the platform promises more exciting updates in January 2024. Users are encouraged to explore the upgraded calls and epic bot capabilities, anticipating additional surprises soon. (unsplash)
Telegram
icon View all Images
Telegram now offers businesses a cost-effective way to verify phone numbers directly through the app. (Telegram)

Telegram has launched an update that enhances its offerings for businesses. The platform now enables companies to verify phone numbers directly through Telegram, providing a practical alternative to traditional methods like SMS.

Telegram Business Features

In a recent blog post, Telegram outlined the challenges businesses face in verifying customer phone numbers. These verification systems often incur significant costs. To address this issue, Telegram introduces its own phone number verification solution, aimed at streamlining the process for businesses, apps, and websites.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Google loses court appeal against 2.4 billion euro fine in antitrust case

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“From our experience, we understand the expenses involved in verifying customer phone numbers. Effective immediately, any business can send verification codes through Telegram and handle payments via Fragment. Telegram's verification codes offer speed, cost-effectiveness, security, and convenience compared to SMS or other alternatives,” the company stated.

When businesses use Telegram for verification, users will receive codes in a dedicated chat within the app. This system allows users to copy the code with a single tap, making it easy to complete the verification process. For businesses, the cost is set at $0.01 per verified user, which is significantly lower than the rates charged by SMS-based platforms.

Also read: Apple TV+ partners up with Amazon Prime Video to expand streaming access for subscribers- Details

Additional Features

Alongside the new verification feature, Telegram has rolled out additional updates. One notable addition is the capability for users to send gifts to each other, celebrating various occasions with custom animations and messages. Users can showcase received gifts on a new 'Gifts' tab in their profile, or they can opt to discard the gift while retaining some of its associated Stars for future use, including sending more gifts.

Also read: Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more

To send a gift, users can access the recipient's profile, select the option to send a gift, and customise their message or emoji. Additionally, users can choose to keep their identity private when sending gifts. While the recipient will know who sent the gift, others will not see the sender's name displayed on the recipient's profile.

Telegram for iOS is available at no cost on the App Store. Users are encouraged to ensure they have the latest version installed to access all these features.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 14:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for microsoft users: check details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone users can now connect wired xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- details google play store to open android for rival app stores- know about 5 new changes iphone maker foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets