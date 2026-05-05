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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Tempt launches Rebel Air, Enigma and BoomBuddy speakers in India: Price and availability

Tempt launches Rebel Air, Enigma and BoomBuddy speakers in India: Price and availability

Tempt has launched three wireless speakers in India, expanding into premium audio with models designed for personal use, travel, and group listening experiences.

Updated on: May 05 2026, 19:54 IST
Tempt speakers launch
Tempt enters the premium audio segment in India with Rebel Air, Enigma and BoomBuddy wireless speakers. (Tempt)
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By MD IJAJ KHAN

Tempt, an Indian consumer electronics brand, has introduced three wireless speakers as it moves into the premium audio segment. The new lineup includes Rebel Air, Enigma and BoomBuddy, which aims to target college students and professionals alike.

The launch comes as portable audio devices see wider use beyond individual listening, with demand growing for speakers suited for travel, home use and social gatherings. Tempt said its latest range is built to cover these use cases with a mix of output, portability and wireless features.

Three Models for Different Use Cases

Rebel Air is positioned as a compact speaker for daily use, which focuses on portability and ease of carrying. Enigma sits in the mid-range category and is designed for both indoor and outdoor listening, with higher output aimed at filling medium-sized spaces.

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BoomBuddy is the top model in the lineup, built for larger gatherings. It offers up to 120W RMS output and can reach 240W when paired with another unit using TWS connectivity, according to the company.

Features and Connectivity

The speakers run on the company's OxyAcoustics Signature Sound system, which aims to balance bass, mids and highs. The speaker range supports Bluetooth versions 5.3 and 5.4, along with TWS pairing for connecting two speakers.

Furthermore, these speakers claim to offer up to 18 hours of battery life, RGB lighting and a splash-resistant build. The company said these additions are meant to support use across different environments, including outdoor settings.

Price and Availability

All three speakers will be available via their websites and online marketplaces. Rebel Air is priced at Rs. 1,199, Enigma at Rs. 3,999 and BoomBuddy at Rs. 16,990.

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First Published Date: 05 May, 19:54 IST

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