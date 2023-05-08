Home Tech News Terrifying 60-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth for a close encounter! NASA reveals details

Terrifying 60-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth for a close encounter! NASA reveals details

NASA expects a huge asteroid to make a close approach to Earth soon. The space agency has revealed important details about this oncoming space rock.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 06:43 IST
DANGER! Two asteroids larger than 250-foot on their way to Earth along with 3 others
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HT6: It is an airplane sized asteroid of 67 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33012 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7, at a distance of 1.23 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HP1: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet on Sunday, May 7. NASA has informed that this 290 foot, building sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.63 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 41868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HG1: Zooming towards Earth on May 9, NASA has warned that this 60 foot house sized asteroid named 2023 HG1 is travelling at a speed of 8496 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4.16 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HT4: This 250 foot, building sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 12, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 6.08 million kilometers at a high speed of 32184 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2021 JK7: This 150 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 6.38 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 82332 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HG1 is a house-sized asteroid heading towards Earth. (Pixabay)

Asteroids have struck Earth several times in history and caused a major impact. According to NASA, a single asteroid collided with the planet nearly 65 million years ago, which is said to be the reason behind the extinction of dinosaurs. There have been other extinction level catastrophes too. Though the collision was cataclysmic and caused the dinosaurs to go extinct, our planet, and life itself, survived! Does this mean that Earth cannot be destroyed by an asteroid even though many living things on it may go extinct? Absolutely not! Due to the Earth's gravitational pull, the planet tends to attract celestial objects like asteroids and comets towards it, leading to impacts. We just have to look at the impact craters on moon to know how often it occurs.

Asteroids are plenty in number out there, some are far and some near, and now, NASA has revealed that another asteroid is on its way to a close encounter with Earth.

Asteroid 2023 HG1 key details

NASA has warned that an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 HG1, is on its way towards Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, May 9. This space rock is travelling at a staggering speed of 8494 kilometers per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 HG1 is almost the size of a house with a width of nearly 60 feet!

Asteroid 2023 HG1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are a group of near-Earth asteroids named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Did you know?

One asteroid that NASA is studying up close, called Bennu, has a 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will complete a 2-year investigation of Bennu before plucking a sample of asteroid material off its surface and delivering it back to Earth. Along with collecting a sample, OSIRIS-REx will also be studying how light absorbed from the Sun and re-radiated by Bennu affects its orbit—and consequently, how that orbit could become more dangerous for Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 06:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets