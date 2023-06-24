Home Tech News Terrifying Solar storms putting satellites in danger, NASA says

Terrifying Solar storms putting satellites in danger, NASA says

Earth's thermosphere has experienced its highest temperature in nearly 20 years as a result of intense solar storms.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 18:03 IST
6 TERRIFYING solar storms that blasted Earth in 2022
Solar storm
1/6 On June 29, a surprise solar storm struck the Earth. The solar storm was not caused by coronal mass ejections (CME) but by a corotating interaction region (CIR), which opened a hole in the Earth's magnetosphere. It was a G1-class solar storm which is capable of causing shortwave radio blackouts and GPS disruptions. Interestingly, it coincided with the rare five planet alignment event.  (NASA)
Pink sky
2/6 Extremely rare pink auroras could be seen on November 3 near Greenland, after a G1-class solar storm slammed into the Earth. Solar storms usually give a greenish hue due to ionizing of Oxygen atoms. However, the CME in this case was able to reach the lower strata of the atmosphere which ionized Nitrogen atoms and gave off the rare pink aura.  (Representative Photo) (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
3/6 On November 6, a powerful solar flare which was estimated to be an X-class solar flare caused temporary radio blackouts in Australia and New Zealand. The resultant solar storm blocked all high frequency radio waves making it hard for various emergency services and airlines that use radio communications to operate for multiple hours.  (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
4/6 On August 7 and 8, a mysterious phenomenon was seen after a solar storm strike which scientists call STEVE (strong thermal emission velocity enhancement). A gigantic ribbon of purple light followed by a wave of green light could be seen in many parts of North America.   (@KaniskiDylan / Twitter)
geomagnetic storm
5/6 A rare double solar storm attack was seen on March 14 when a G2-class solar storm was quickly followed up with another G1-class solar storm. Scientists believe that such multiple solar storm attacks are going to be more frequent in coming days as the Sun reaches the peak of its solar cycle. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
6/6 On October 25, the Sun seemed to beam a smile at Earth even as it spewed a stream of dangerous solar particles towards our planet. Multiple dark regions popped up on the Sun that gave an uncanny impression of a smiley face. The resultant solar storm from the event was noted to be a G2-class which is so strong that it is capable of causing fluctuations in electricity grids on Earth.  (SDO/AIA)
NASA satellite
View all Images
Intense solar storms heat up Earth's thermosphere, raising concerns for satellite safety, reveals NASA. (AP)

Earth's thermosphere has experienced its highest temperature in nearly 20 years as a result of intense solar storms. These storms, caused by coronal mass ejections and solar wind from the sun, have led to a significant increase in the temperature of the thermosphere, which is the second-highest layer of the Earth's atmosphere, according to a Live Science report. The temperature spike was measured using NASA's Thermosphere Climate Index (TCI), reaching a peak of 0.24 terawatts (TW) on March 10. The last time such high temperatures were recorded was in 2003.

The consecutive geomagnetic storms in January and February were responsible for this temperature increase. Typically, infrared emissions after a storm cool down the thermosphere, but the continuous occurrence of storms maintained the elevated temperature levels. Since then, additional powerful geomagnetic storms have occurred, indicating that the warming trend is ongoing.

Scientists predict that the next solar maximum, a phase of heightened solar activity, will occur in 2025. This suggests that the warming trend in the thermosphere will persist for the next few years. However, these temperature changes pose challenges for satellites in low-Earth orbit, as the expanding and warming thermosphere increases aerodynamic drag on spacecraft. This increased drag can pull satellites closer to Earth, potentially leading to collisions or orbital instability.

Satellite operators attempt to mitigate these risks by adjusting the orbit of their spacecraft when necessary. However, the unpredictable nature of space weather makes it challenging to anticipate these maneuvers until it may be too late. Furthermore, recent research suggests that the solar activity peak could arrive earlier than expected, potentially exacerbating the satellite disaster risk.

Despite the short-term warming, studies indicate that over longer timescales, temperatures in the thermosphere are actually declining due to the presence of excess carbon dioxide (CO2) caused by climate change. This excess CO2 leads to increased infrared emissions into space, contributing to the cooling of the thermosphere.

In short, the recent temperature peak in the Earth's thermosphere, driven by solar storms, has raised concerns regarding the impacts on Earth-orbiting satellites. While the thermosphere's temperature is expected to continue rising in the coming years, long-term trends suggest a decline due to the effects of climate change.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 18:03 IST

More From This Section

Colossal asteroid rushing towards Earth today at great pace, NASA warns
24 June 2023
Asteroid 2023 MW2 will pass between Earth and Moon, NASA reveals
23 June 2023
Indian astronauts on the International Space Station?
23 June 2023
Colossal 840-foot asteroid, 4 other asteroids hurtling towards Earth for close approach!
23 June 2023
Aircraft-sized Asteroid 2023 MU to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals details
23 June 2023
Revolutionary Discovery! Method to probe powerful solar storms uncovered
23 June 2023
With Modi in US, here is what India and US are set to sign - space, 6G to AI, check all details
23 June 2023
5 Asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! NASA says close encounters soon
22 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets