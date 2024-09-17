LinkedIn has no shortage of inspirational stories of people from humble backgrounds who made it big. While finding a job is difficult, getting fired and struggling to make the ends meet is even worse. With the recent wave of layoffs in the tech industry, scores of techies across India lost their jobs. A story of one such techie is now going viral on LinkedIn in which he talks about his struggle to survive and how he landed a new job. The techie we are talking about is Riyazuddin, who was laid off from his job. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, he found himself in a difficult financial position. During that time, he made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet his financial needs. Here's what happened with him next.

How tough job at Swiggy helped to stay afloat

In his viral post on LinkedIn, Riyazuddin spoke about his tough delivery job at Swiggy and how difficult it can be to balance hope, rejection and grind. “I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries. Each delivery wasn't just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink.” Riyazuddin wrote in his post.

“It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day. But those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger.” he further added.

Riyazuddin has now found a new job but he is grateful for his job at Swiggy. He ended his post by saying,”To anyone going through a tough time right now—hang in there. Sometimes, life's unexpected detours lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined.”

Netizens laud journey of resilience

Netizens are now lauding Riyazuddin's journey of resilience and his never give up attitude. “Wow, your story is a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day! I'm beyond proud of you Riyazuddin A for turning a setback into a comeback. Your resilience and determination are contagious! Remember, every detour is a chance to discover new strengths and rise stronger. Keep shining, and I can't wait to see the amazing things you'll achieve in this new chapter” a user wrote.

“Your resilience and perseverance are truly inspiring. It's amazing how life's unexpected detours can lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined. Your experience is a testament to the power of hard work and never giving up. I wish you all the best in your new venture and I'm sure you'll continue to thrive. Keep pushing forward!” another user commented.



