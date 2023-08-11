Home Tech News The amazing camera aboard ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 that took this amazing moon photo

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's captivating lunar photo, taken by its onboard camera, unveils intricate moon craters, marking a new era for India in interplanetary exploration.

Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 08:53 IST
In pics: Chandrayaan-3 exits Earth's orbit says ISRO
ISRO today said that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed its orbits around the Earth and now is heading towards the Moon’s orbit after reaching the translunar orbit with success. 
1/5 ISRO today said that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed its orbits around the Earth and now is heading towards the Moon’s orbit after reaching the translunar orbit with success.  (ISRO/ X)
ISRO shared a tweet saying,
2/5 ISRO shared a tweet saying, "Next stop: the Moon. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023,"  (ISRO/ X)
Chandrayaan-3
3/5 Exiting translunar orbit was an achievement as the spacecraft successfully made its way towards to moon after taking leave from the Earth’s orbit. (AP)
When the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft arrives at the lunar orbit, the lander will separate from the propulsion module and is expected to make a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole. After the landing, the six-wheeled rover will conduct the experiment for one lunar day (14 days as per Earth).
4/5 When the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft arrives at the lunar orbit, the lander will separate from the propulsion module and is expected to make a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole. After the landing, the six-wheeled rover will conduct the experiment for one lunar day (14 days as per Earth). (AP)
According to ISRO, the landing of the spacecraft on the moon's surface is expected to happen on August 23. If everything goes as scheduled, we will be seeing history in the making. 
5/5 According to ISRO, the landing of the spacecraft on the moon's surface is expected to happen on August 23. If everything goes as scheduled, we will be seeing history in the making.  (NASA Website)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
Combo Image of Chandrayaan-3 Misson: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch and Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion. (ISRO twitter)

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO's remarkable unmanned lunar endeavour, has gifted us with mesmerising visuals of both the Moon and Earth, enhancing our understanding of these celestial bodies.

Intricate Details Revealed

This awe-inspiring photograph, showcasing intricate lunar craters in great detail, was masterfully taken upon the spacecraft's entrance into the Moon's orbit on August 5th. This significant feat propels the mission towards its ultimate objective of achieving a precision landing within the challenging terrains of the Moon's southern polar region.

The credit for this captivating image goes to the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC), a sophisticated instrument housed within the spacecraft. The creation of both the LHVC and the Lander Imager (LI), a companion apparatus, was a collaborative effort between the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad and the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems in Bengaluru.

An earlier snapshot was obtained by the LI during the mission's launch on July 14, 2023, capturing Earth in its full glory.

ISRO's Ambitious Lunar Mission

Engineered by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 mission sets out to showcase its end-to-end prowess in achieving secure lunar landings and adept lunar roving.

Currently, the spacecraft is gradually drawing closer to the Moon, having seamlessly entered its orbit. As of August 9, Chandrayaan-3 gracefully hovers just a mere 1,437 kilometres above the lunar landscape.

The primary mission objective is a safe and precise touchdown on the lunar surface, followed by an array of scientific experiments meticulously planned to unravel the Moon's enigmatic composition. Should all go as planned, India will join the exclusive league of nations—comprising the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China—who have achieved the feat of a gentle lunar landing.

The eagerly anticipated lunar touchdown is slated for August 23rd, an event that is poised to etch a remarkable milestone in ISRO's ambitious lunar odyssey. Beyond its demonstration of technological prowess, this first lunar image from Chandrayaan-3 offers a tempting glimpse into the intricate tapestry of the Moon's exterior, opening doors to future interplanetary endeavours that await us.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 08:53 IST
