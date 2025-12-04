menu
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News The PlayStation turns 30: Looking back at the console that gave us Lara Croft and 'The Last of Us'

The PlayStation turns 30: Looking back at the console that gave us Lara Croft and 'The Last of Us'

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show featured a PlayStation controller-inspired stage, celebrating the console's 30th anniversary.

By:AP
| Updated on: Dec 04 2025, 12:47 IST
A PlayStation 3 video console is displayed during a news conference in Los Angeles on May 16, 2005.
A PlayStation 3 video console is displayed during a news conference in Los Angeles on May 16, 2005. (AP)

When Kendrick Lamar began his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, he picked a stage design likely familiar to anyone tuning in: a square, triangle, cross and circle.

The Grammy-winning rapper — in front of more than 133 million people — chose to perform on a massive, industrialized grid of flashing lights resembling a giant PlayStation controller.

It was a nice surprise present for Sony's PlayStation, which this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary in North America and Europe. Lamar's nod to the console — which Sony had nothing to do with — was another sign of how far the brand has penetrated the culture, in ways big and small.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

From big-budget Hollywood fare like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” starring Angelina Jolie, to Juice WRLD's video for “Hear Me Calling” to “The Last of Us” on HBO Max, the PlayStation experience has leapt far past the console. Chandler Bing on “Friends” played a PlayStation 1 and the title character fired at PlayStation zombies in the cult movie “Shaun of the Dead.”

“We made gaming cool. When we came out we were a little edgy, we were a different, but it was really about being disruptive,” says Eric Lempel, senior vice president of Business and Product at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We feel we are a premier entertainment brand, not just a gaming brand.”

From bedroom to living room

Part of the enduring popularity of the PlayStation has been its ability to evolve with the technology, starting in 1995 by picking CD-ROMs that opened the door to 3D gaming. At the time, clunky cartridges were king.

The PlayStation — sparked by a failed partnership between Nintendo and Sony — entered a marketplace dominated by Sega and Nintendo. Sony wanted to bring the arcade experience home and a crucial decision was to consult with game developers first, before building their system.

“Sony realized they needed developers in place from the get-go before they even started designing it,” says Anthony Caulfield, who with his wife, Nicola, run Gracious Films and made the independent documentary “The PlayStation Revolution.”

“Hardware manufacturers up to that point basically didn't care what the developers wanted. They just made what they thought was the best piece of hardware,” he says.

Some critical steps helped right from the launch. Sony had a number of games ready to go, a development pipeline in place and a killer retail price — $299 — that was less expensive than the rival Sega Saturn.

Sony also picked its market carefully, Caulfield says. With Sega and Nintendo largely targeting children, Sony aimed the PlayStation at teens and young adults — catnip for their younger brothers and sisters.

“If you grew up loving Nintendo games, the PlayStation was like a really good next step,” says Tyler Treese, the editor-in-chief of PlayStation LifeStyle, an online forum and news site for fans.

When the console first arrived, it was a sensation, going on to sell more than 100 million units globally. “It's when games grew up,” says Caulfield. “It's where the gaming went from the bedroom to the living room.”

Making the hardware slap

Sony kept up with the technology, packing a DVD into the PlayStation 2 so that buyers had another reason to buy the system. The PlayStation 2 remains the best selling console of all time, with some 160 million units sold.

“It was one of the best-priced DVD players that also happened to be the best gaming system at the time,” says Lempel. “I know so many people who said, ‘That was my DVD player. That's how I started in DVD.'”

Sony hit a wobble with the PS3, which used a Blu-ray deck. “It made the thing so expensive and it kind of broke that original PlayStation feeling of availability and great value for money,” Caulfield says. The 2011 PlayStation network hack that shut down the network for 24 days didn't help. “If they got the PS4 wrong it could have been the end.”

But the PlayStation 4 in 2013 stabilized the console, offering immersive online multiplayer options, streaming services and a library of exclusive games. Sony kept going with in-app purchases, 4K resolution and a controller that has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the current PlayStation 5.

“Every console has to have a purpose, it has to have a reason to exist, and when we find that we have the right amount of new technology that can enable developers to do great things, we push forward,” says Lempel.

From the living room to Hollywood

The list of movies and TV shows that have had their origin on the PlayStation is long. It includes: “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland on the big screen, “The Last of Us” with Pedro Pascal on HBO, “Twisted Metal” on Peacock and “Gran Turismo” with Orlando Bloom from Columbia Pictures.

More are on the way, including a live-action “Horizon Zero Dawn” movie that's eying a 2027 release, an upcoming movie version of “Ghost of Tsushima” directed by Chad Stahelski, and Amazon's “God of War” TV series.

Treese says PlayStation games often make the leap to TVs and theater screens because they're realistic, use motion capture and employ talented actors.

“They do really lend themselves to movies because they definitely led that charge of making more cinematic video game experiences,” he says. It also doesn't help that Sony Pictures is nearby.

Lempel says PlayStation franchises are finding new audiences in other media because, at base, they're good entertainment. “We have great stories, we've got great IP, and it transcends the category.”

That has even spilled out into fashion — British Nigerian multidisciplinary artist and designer Yinka Ilori has a line of PlayStation-inspired loungewear — and footwear, thanks to rapper Travis Scott's Nike Dunk Low Cactus Jack X PlayStation sneakers.

“We know that we've struck a chord that goes just well beyond a consumer product,” says Lempel. “This is something that people love. It's a big part of people's lives and they love to talk about it. They love to express it in different ways.”

Lempel recently got a taste of that expression firsthand. He was at a restaurant in Manhattan when he spotted the PlayStation symbols tattooed on someone's arm. “These are permanent markings on someone's body,” he says in wonder. “That's the passion people have.”

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 12:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks apple ipod is dead, but check out these ipod alternatives- from walkman to mighty vibe how to hide your instagram online status from others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets