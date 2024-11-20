Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu to Devara and more new Malayalam OTT releases this week to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

The Malayalam cinema scene is abuzz as 2024 unfolds with a slew of exciting OTT releases. Among these, several films are making their way to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, with offerings ranging from thrillers to family dramas. This week, viewers can catch a range of Malayalam films and web series, each offering a unique experience.

1. Thekku Vadakku

A retired engineer and a rice mill owner, once friends, now find themselves at odds over a valuable piece of land. What starts as a minor disagreement soon spirals into a comedic battle fueled by greed and pride. Both men must confront their pasts and the cost of their ongoing rivalry. The film, blending humour with drama, was released on Manorama Max on November 19, 2024.

Also read: Amaran OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action movie online

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Adithattu

A group of fishermen embarks on a routine voyage, but their journey takes a deadly turn when they find their former captain dead on board. As fear sets in, the crew faces suspicion and betrayal, and the once-familiar sea becomes a battleground. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max on November 15, 2024.

3. Kishkindha Kandam

This gripping tale follows an ex-military man and his family as they return to their ancestral home, where a missing gun reveals buried family secrets. Their investigation exposes layers of loyalty, trust, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of unresolved conflicts. Kishkindha Kandam started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

Also read: Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online

4. Kuttavum Shikshayum

Based on true events, this crime thriller follows a police inspector and his team as they chase down the culprits of a daring jewellery heist. The film takes viewers on a nationwide pursuit, filled with obstacles, as the team races against time. Released on Netflix on November 5, 2024, it offers intense, edge-of-your-seat action.

5. Devara

A village chief's son secretly leads a fight against a powerful smuggling ring threatening his community. By pretending his late father still leads the resistance, he navigates betrayals and a ruthless antagonist. The first part of Devara was released on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages.

Also read: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, Dune Prophecy, Lucky Baskhar, and other top 5 new OTT releases to watch this week

6. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

An adventure thriller that revolves around three men with different motives- wealth, redemption, and revenge - who clash in their quest for a sacred idol. Their journey is full of twists, alliances, and betrayals. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar on November 8, 2024.

7. Gumasthan

The film investigates a controversial murder that sparks debate over justice. The media, law enforcement, and vigilantes offer contrasting views on morality and justice, making this a thought-provoking exploration. Gumasthan was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 8, 2024.

Also read: The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release date confirmed- All details

8. Meiyazhagan

This heartwarming drama follows a man returning to his hometown after 22 years, only to be drawn into a mysterious connection with someone from his past. The film, originally released in Tamil, began streaming on Netflix on October 25, 2024, and is available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

9. Gaganachari

Set in a dystopian Kerala of the 2040s, Gaganachari follows humanity's struggle to survive amidst environmental decay and an alien invasion. The film, offering a gripping look at the future, was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 26, 2024.

10. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

The sequel to the hit crime series, Kerala Crime Files returns with more intense investigations and dark secrets. Fans can expect the new season to stream on Disney+Hotstar in December 2024.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.