Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu to Devara and more new Malayalam OTT releases this week to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu to Devara and more new Malayalam OTT releases this week to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

Catch the latest Malayalam films like Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu to Kishkindha Kandam and more streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, DIsney+Hotstar this week for exciting new releases.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 14:21 IST
Malayalam OTT releases
Malayalam OTT releases: Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu, and Kishkindha Kandam offer thrilling dramas this week.

The Malayalam cinema scene is abuzz as 2024 unfolds with a slew of exciting OTT releases. Among these, several films are making their way to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, with offerings ranging from thrillers to family dramas. This week, viewers can catch a range of Malayalam films and web series, each offering a unique experience. 

1. Thekku Vadakku

A retired engineer and a rice mill owner, once friends, now find themselves at odds over a valuable piece of land. What starts as a minor disagreement soon spirals into a comedic battle fueled by greed and pride. Both men must confront their pasts and the cost of their ongoing rivalry. The film, blending humour with drama, was released on Manorama Max on November 19, 2024.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Amaran OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action movie online

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Adithattu

A group of fishermen embarks on a routine voyage, but their journey takes a deadly turn when they find their former captain dead on board. As fear sets in, the crew faces suspicion and betrayal, and the once-familiar sea becomes a battleground. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max on November 15, 2024.

3. Kishkindha Kandam

This gripping tale follows an ex-military man and his family as they return to their ancestral home, where a missing gun reveals buried family secrets. Their investigation exposes layers of loyalty, trust, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of unresolved conflicts. Kishkindha Kandam started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

Also read: Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online

4. Kuttavum Shikshayum

Based on true events, this crime thriller follows a police inspector and his team as they chase down the culprits of a daring jewellery heist. The film takes viewers on a nationwide pursuit, filled with obstacles, as the team races against time. Released on Netflix on November 5, 2024, it offers intense, edge-of-your-seat action.

5. Devara

A village chief's son secretly leads a fight against a powerful smuggling ring threatening his community. By pretending his late father still leads the resistance, he navigates betrayals and a ruthless antagonist. The first part of Devara was released on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages.

Also read: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, Dune Prophecy, Lucky Baskhar, and other top 5 new OTT releases to watch this week

6. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

An adventure thriller that revolves around three men with different motives- wealth, redemption, and revenge - who clash in their quest for a sacred idol. Their journey is full of twists, alliances, and betrayals. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar on November 8, 2024.

7. Gumasthan

The film investigates a controversial murder that sparks debate over justice. The media, law enforcement, and vigilantes offer contrasting views on morality and justice, making this a thought-provoking exploration. Gumasthan was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 8, 2024.

Also read: The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release date confirmed- All details

8. Meiyazhagan

This heartwarming drama follows a man returning to his hometown after 22 years, only to be drawn into a mysterious connection with someone from his past. The film, originally released in Tamil, began streaming on Netflix on October 25, 2024, and is available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

9. Gaganachari

Set in a dystopian Kerala of the 2040s, Gaganachari follows humanity's struggle to survive amidst environmental decay and an alien invasion. The film, offering a gripping look at the future, was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 26, 2024.

10. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

The sequel to the hit crime series, Kerala Crime Files returns with more intense investigations and dark secrets. Fans can expect the new season to stream on Disney+Hotstar in December 2024.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 14:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event
Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets