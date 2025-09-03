These iPhones and MacBooks are now vintage: Check if yours is on the list

Apple is preparing to release its iPhone 17 series on September 9. Ahead of the launch, the company has updated its vintage products list, adding older iPhone and Mac models. Alongside this, Apple has also classified three Mac devices as obsolete.

Apple Vintage Product List 2025

The latest addition to the vintage list includes the iPhone 8 Plus in both 64GB and 256GB storage variants. Apple had already stopped selling these models in several regions, and the vintage classification confirms their age. Apple maintains a public list of vintage and obsolete devices on its website, providing customers with information about which products no longer receive full support.

On the Mac side, Apple added the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and the 15-inch MacBook Pro, both originally launched in 2017. While Apple does not offer standard repairs for obsolete products, its support page notes that these MacBook Pro models may qualify for limited battery-only repairs for up to 10 years after the product's last sale.

Following the launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to discontinue several older iPhone models. Historically, Apple phased out Pro models to encourage adoption of the latest devices. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to be removed from official sales channels, though third-party retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon may continue selling remaining stock. There is also a possibility that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be phased out, as they have been available for two years.

However, consumers looking to repair or upgrade their older devices should check Apple's official support pages or authorised service providers. Apple's vintage and obsolete classifications help users understand which products may no longer receive repairs or software updates.