Hackers are hiding malware in fake Minecraft mods, targeting players on GitHub with a campaign called Stargazer’s Ghost Network. Over 1,500 users have been hit, losing passwords, crypto wallets, and more. Stick to trusted sources and avoid cheat mods to stay safe.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 20 2025, 17:49 IST
Fake Minecraft mods are stealing player data and logins - always download mods from trusted sources to keep your info secure.
Fake Minecraft mods are stealing player data and logins - always download mods from trusted sources to keep your info secure. (Unsplash)

Minecraft fans, if you love trying out new mods, here's something you need to hear. Hackers are now targeting players by hiding malware inside fake Minecraft mods, and it's not just about ruining your game. These fake mods are after your personal data, your logins, and even your crypto wallets. Sounds wild, right? This isn't just a rumour - Check Point Research, a well-known cybersecurity team, has dug into this campaign and shared their findings in a detailed report.

What's really happening?

Cybercriminals have set up a network called Stargazer's Ghost Network. Since March 2025, they've been focusing on Minecraft's huge modding community, especially those who look for mods and cheat tools on GitHub. Their method is simple but effective. They upload fake mods that look like popular cheat tools, hoping players will download them without thinking twice. Once you do, the real trouble starts.

How the attack works

These fake mods are written in Java and only work if you already have Minecraft installed. That means they're not just sending this malware out to everyone - they're targeting actual players. When you run one of these mods, it quietly checks if it's on a real computer or just a security lab's virtual machine. If it decides it's safe, it downloads more malware and starts digging through your files.

Also read
What can be stolen?

This malware is not picky. It can grab your browser passwords, your Discord and Steam logins, your cryptocurrency wallet details, and even Telegram info. It also takes screenshots and collects details about your computer. All this stolen data is sent out using Discord webhooks, which helps the hackers avoid being detected by regular security tools. The attack is smart enough to avoid virtual machines, so it's clear these hackers know what they're doing.

How big is the problem?

Check Point Research estimates that more than 1,500 Minecraft players have already been affected by this scam since it started. The hackers, who are believed to be from Russia based on clues in their files and their activity times, are using hundreds of GitHub accounts to spread these fake mods. With so many accounts and fake mods floating around, it's easy for even careful players to get caught if they're not paying close attention.

How to keep yourself safe

  • Only download mods from official sites or creators you trust.
  • Avoid cheat tools and anything that promises shortcuts or unrealistic features.
  • Keep your computer and antivirus software updated at all times.
  • If a download feels suspicious, just skip it. It's not worth the risk.

Minecraft is about creativity and having fun, but hackers are always looking for new ways to spoil the party. This campaign is a reminder that even in gaming, you need to be careful about what you download and where you get it from. Always double-check your sources, and don't let anyone mess with your game or your data. So next time you're searching for that cool new mod, remember this warning.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 17:49 IST
