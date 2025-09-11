In a launch season dominated by attention on Apple's ultra-thin iPhone Air and the feature-packed iPhone 17 Pro, it's the standard iPhone 17 that's catching eyes for offering more genuine value than usual. For the first time, Apple brings ProMotion display technology to a regular model which means base model buyers finally get a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate that helps you scroll faster and should have appeared on the entry level iPhone years ago. This makes navigation and animation feel significantly smoother, especially for users switching from an older 60Hz screen. The bezels are slimmer this year - expanding the display to 6.3 inches, while keeping the device comfortable to hold.

Battery life also gets a boost. Inside, Apple's A19 chipset delivers up to eight additional hours of video playback compared to the previous generation. The new Ceramic Shield 2 glass claims triple the drop resistance, and the front camera now offers Center Stage for improved selfies and video calls. The upgraded ultra-wide sensor broadens the shooting options and adds practical capability for everyday snaps.

Twice the storage for the old price

Apple has changed its entry-level storage by removing the 128GB option for the iPhone 17. In India, the iPhone 17 now starts at ₹82,900 for the 256GB base model. This gives buyers double the storage compared to last year's iPhone 16, which launched at ₹79,900 for 128GB. It's a ₹3,000 increase but users get two times the storage, making it a significant improvement for those who store more photos, videos, and apps on their device. For those considering the Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB starts at ₹1,29,900, maintaining a wide gap of nearly ₹47,000 between standard and Pro models at the same storage level, which may feel unnecessary for everyday users.

The value is also reflected in international pricing: $799 in the US, £799 in the UK, and AU$1,399 in Australia for the standard iPhone 17. While the price remains unchanged in markets like the US, UK, and Australia, buyers now get double the storage along with ProMotion display and other flagship features in the standard model. All these make the iPhone 17 one of the best value picks in Apple's 2025 lineup. For most users, it delivers the iPhone essentials without a higher entry price internationally, even though in India the improved specs come with a slight price bump. Even then, the iPhone 17 hits all the right notes on paper, be it the premium display, strong battery life, upgraded durability, and ample storage. All these factors make it the most compelling choice for users looking to upgrade without paying for a Pro.