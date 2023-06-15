This AI-powered Image Editor will edit your photos automatically

Photo editing has always been a task requiring a high level of skillset. While image editors like Adobe Photoshop and Affinity Photo have enabled users to edit images into social media-worthy posts, it still requires knowledge of layers, blending, different brushes, colour theory, and more. But the recent AI revolution has brought several AI-powered tools to the market that make editing images a breeze. We cast the spotlight today on an image editor called Luminar AI, which can analyze your photos and edit them automatically.

What is Luminar AI?

Luminar AI by Skylum effectively transforms the conventional editing process and it works solely using artificial intelligence. Unlike Adobe Photoshop, it streamlines the photo editing experience by emphasizing one-click edits for achieving the desired outcomes. It features a suite of AI-crafted tools as well as an intuitive interface. Users can take advantage of meticulously crafted preset templates to edit their images. Additionally, it is also available as a plugin on Adobe Photoshop.

How does Luminar AI work?

While conventional photo editing software like Adobe Photoshop uses comprehensive editing tools like brushes, layers, and masks, Luminar AI utilizes AI technology to streamline the editing process. You can import entire folders into your Luminar library and use the AI tools to edit them. It uses a catalogue to organize added photos as a simple grid that you can scroll through.

Luminar AI features

Templates are the primary image editing methods in Luminar AI, and it is one of its biggest selling points as well. With just one-click editing using Templates, users can give their images a specific look, with preset templates like ‘iconic', which gives a black-and-white look to the image.

There is also an edit tab that has more conventional and familiar editing options, while the AI-powered tools have a yellow ‘AI' tab. There are features for those who love clicking pictures of the sky too. Sky Enhancer and Creative tabs enhance and even replace the sky in your photos. There are options for different skies with various levels and types of clouds.

A new addition to Luminar AI is Portrait Bokeh which blurs everything besides the primary subject in the picture and adds a bokeh effect by drawing on AI algorithms to recognize and separate the person in the image from the rest of the background.

Luminar AI: Pricing

Luminar AI offers 3 different plans which Windows and macOS users can choose from. There is an Explore plan priced at Rs. 499 per month that offers users all the essential AI editing features on 1 computer but misses out on the extension pack and future extensions.

The Pro plan has all the bells and whistles that you need while editing photos, with a 2-device license, costing Rs. 750 per month. You also get 10 percent marketplace discounts. The Lifetime pack costs Rs. 24998 and gives users all the features of the Pro license on one device, without the hassle of monthly payments.