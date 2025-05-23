This airline’s new rule on portable chargers may affect your flight experience

Travellers flying this summer should take note of a new rule regarding portable chargers on Southwest Airlines flights. Starting May 28, passengers using portable chargers with batteries, including power banks and phone battery cases, must keep these devices in plain sight while charging. This means active chargers cannot be stored in overhead bins or under seats, they need to remain visible throughout the flight.

Southwest is the first major U.S. airline to implement this policy, but other carriers might adopt similar rules soon. The requirement applies only when the charger is actively powering another device. When not in use, passengers may keep their battery packs inside carry-on bags.

Also read: Why Restarting Your Router is a Thing of the Past?

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Safety Concerns Drive Policy Change

This move follows concerns about lithium-ion battery fires on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports 22 confirmed incidents this year involving lithium-ion batteries, with a record 89 cases in 2024 so far. Since 2006, there have been 620 total incidents involving these batteries, with vaping devices and cell phones also contributing, according to a Gizmodo report.

Airlines in Asia already enforce similar policies. For example, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways ban the use or charging of power banks during flights. The change came after several fires, including one on an Air Busan plane in January, where a fire damaged the aircraft's roof and forced the evacuation of 176 passengers. Though the cause remains unconfirmed, regulators tightened rules on portable chargers afterwards.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here's how

Recent incidents in the U.S. include smoke from a laptop bag on a San Francisco flight and an emergency landing in Jacksonville in 2023 after a battery caught fire in an overhead bin.

What Passengers Need to Know

The TSA currently prohibits lithium batteries in checked luggage but allows them in carry-on bags. Southwest's new rule requires passengers to keep chargers visible when charging to help flight crews quickly detect any problems.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Passengers should alert crew members immediately if they notice smoke or fire during a flight. Flight attendants receive training to handle lithium battery incidents and keep everyone safe.