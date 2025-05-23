Latest Tech News Tech Tech News This airline’s new rule on portable chargers may affect your flight experience

This airline’s new rule on portable chargers may affect your flight experience

Flying with a power bank this summer? A new airline rule could change how you use portable chargers during your flight. Here's why.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 23 2025, 09:35 IST
Southwest Airlines portable charger rule,
Southwest Airlines now requires passengers to keep portable chargers visible while charging during flights starting May 28. (Pexels)

Travellers flying this summer should take note of a new rule regarding portable chargers on Southwest Airlines flights. Starting May 28, passengers using portable chargers with batteries, including power banks and phone battery cases, must keep these devices in plain sight while charging. This means active chargers cannot be stored in overhead bins or under seats, they need to remain visible throughout the flight.

Southwest is the first major U.S. airline to implement this policy, but other carriers might adopt similar rules soon. The requirement applies only when the charger is actively powering another device. When not in use, passengers may keep their battery packs inside carry-on bags.

Also read: Why Restarting Your Router is a Thing of the Past?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Safety Concerns Drive Policy Change

This move follows concerns about lithium-ion battery fires on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports 22 confirmed incidents this year involving lithium-ion batteries, with a record 89 cases in 2024 so far. Since 2006, there have been 620 total incidents involving these batteries, with vaping devices and cell phones also contributing, according to a Gizmodo report.

Airlines in Asia already enforce similar policies. For example, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways ban the use or charging of power banks during flights. The change came after several fires, including one on an Air Busan plane in January, where a fire damaged the aircraft's roof and forced the evacuation of 176 passengers. Though the cause remains unconfirmed, regulators tightened rules on portable chargers afterwards.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here's how

Recent incidents in the U.S. include smoke from a laptop bag on a San Francisco flight and an emergency landing in Jacksonville in 2023 after a battery caught fire in an overhead bin.

What Passengers Need to Know

The TSA currently prohibits lithium batteries in checked luggage but allows them in carry-on bags. Southwest's new rule requires passengers to keep chargers visible when charging to help flight crews quickly detect any problems.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Passengers should alert crew members immediately if they notice smoke or fire during a flight. Flight attendants receive training to handle lithium battery incidents and keep everyone safe.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 09:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21

BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets