Apple is known for heavily marketing the iPhone's camera capabilities. This year, with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, it was no different—Apple doubled down on promoting its ProRes 4K 120FPS video capabilities. That said, Apple isn't wrong to capitalise on the iPhone camera, as it is indeed ahead of the curve when it comes to video quality. Now, what if we told you that a Hollywood zombie flick was entirely shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Yes, a full-length feature film, not a PR-driven promotional short. The movie in question is titled 28 Years Later, which is set for release next June.

Cinema Camera vs iPhone: Why Would Someone Want to Film on an iPhone?

As reported by WIRED, 28 Years Later was shot using multiple "adapted iPhone 15s" on a budget of $75 million. So, now you know that this isn't a small-scale project. WIRED notes that this was confirmed by several sources, with an iPhone model spotted in a paparazzi photo, fixed inside a cage with a lens attachment.

Why shoot with an iPhone, you ask? Well, unlike big cinema cameras like the Arri Alexa or REDs, filming with an iPhone is much simpler and requires less manpower. You don't need big rigs, and most importantly, due to its smaller size, the shooting possibilities are endless. But the key word here is "adapted." To use the iPhone in a professional setting, additional equipment like gimbals, cages, external lenses, and, of course, high-end lighting is required to maximise the potential of its tiny sensor. Apple has too shot some of its launch events using iPhones, but it always has the disclaimer: “External Equipment Used.”

Additionally, with the iPhone 15 Pro models and now with the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple introduced support for shooting in ProRes Log. This boosts the post-production potential and allows editors to manipulate the image more comfortably compared to standard Rec. 709 videos.

Another major factor is the director's vision for the film; if they have a specific aesthetic in mind, it's important to remember that the camera is just a small part of the overall production.

Many More Films Have Been Shot Using iPhones Previously

Previously, films like Vishal Bhardwaj's Fursat and Archana Atul Phadke's Mirage, and more were shot on iPhones. Additionally, some popular Hollywood blockbusters have used iPhones to capture shots that required a small camera rig, especially where a large cinema camera wouldn't fit. It is usually the size benefit that filmmakers want out of the iPhone, and the iPhone deliver it, easily cutting with footage from bigger, “real” cameras.

