 This big-budget Hollywood zombie movie was shot entirely on an iPhone, report says | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News This big-budget Hollywood zombie movie was shot entirely on an iPhone, report says

This big-budget Hollywood zombie movie was shot entirely on an iPhone, report says

iPhone 16 series has arrived, but the upcoming zombie movie 28 Years Later was filmed using the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Read on for more details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 12:31 IST
Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhones, with the right "adaptions," can produce professional-grade imagery. (Representative Image) (Apple)

Apple is known for heavily marketing the iPhone's camera capabilities. This year, with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, it was no different—Apple doubled down on promoting its ProRes 4K 120FPS video capabilities. That said, Apple isn't wrong to capitalise on the iPhone camera, as it is indeed ahead of the curve when it comes to video quality. Now, what if we told you that a Hollywood zombie flick was entirely shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Yes, a full-length feature film, not a PR-driven promotional short. The movie in question is titled 28 Years Later, which is set for release next June.

Also Read: 21 hours in queue! iPhone 16 craze hits India with huge lines in front of Apple Stores

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

Cinema Camera vs iPhone: Why Would Someone Want to Film on an iPhone?

As reported by WIRED28 Years Later was shot using multiple "adapted iPhone 15s" on a budget of $75 million. So, now you know that this isn't a small-scale project. WIRED notes that this was confirmed by several sources, with an iPhone model spotted in a paparazzi photo, fixed inside a cage with a lens attachment.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Why shoot with an iPhone, you ask? Well, unlike big cinema cameras like the Arri Alexa or REDs, filming with an iPhone is much simpler and requires less manpower. You don't need big rigs, and most importantly, due to its smaller size, the shooting possibilities are endless. But the key word here is "adapted." To use the iPhone in a professional setting, additional equipment like gimbals, cages, external lenses, and, of course, high-end lighting is required to maximise the potential of its tiny sensor. Apple has too shot some of its launch events using iPhones, but it always has the disclaimer: “External Equipment Used.”

Additionally, with the iPhone 15 Pro models and now with the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple introduced support for shooting in ProRes Log. This boosts the post-production potential and allows editors to manipulate the image more comfortably compared to standard Rec. 709 videos.

Another major factor is the director's vision for the film; if they have a specific aesthetic in mind, it's important to remember that the camera is just a small part of the overall production.

Also Read: iPhone 16 sale begins in India, delivered in just 7 minutes in Bengaluru

Many More Films Have Been Shot Using iPhones Previously

Previously, films like Vishal Bhardwaj's Fursat and Archana Atul Phadke's Mirage, and more were shot on iPhones. Additionally, some popular Hollywood blockbusters have used iPhones to capture shots that required a small camera rig, especially where a large cinema camera wouldn't fit. It is usually the size benefit that filmmakers want out of the iPhone, and the iPhone deliver it, easily cutting with footage from bigger, “real” cameras.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch to come with big Apple upgrade, iPhone 16 missed out on it

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 12:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation amazon and flipkart may face scrutiny over alleged seller favouritism ahead of big festive sales bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… companies making significant strides in indic llms - tech mahindra, gnani.ai, sarvam apple’s limited time student offer: get free airpods or apple pencil with mac and ipad now vivo v40e specifications, price in india and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- details woman built 7000 crore empire, got fired from her own company; she is now… amazon great indian festival 2024 dates announced: huge discounts on iphones, laptops, electronics, and more revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:  Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip
GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets