This is how Upskilling apps will boost your salary and power-up your career

In today's rapidly evolving job market, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial for employees to stay competitive and this ensures salary hikes and an ever-upward career path. Upskilling apps like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning offer a wide range of courses and certifications to help individuals acquire new skills and enhance their expertise. These platforms provide valuable opportunities for employees to stay relevant, increase their earning potential, and progress in their careers. Investing in continuous learning not only benefits individuals but also addresses talent shortages and skills gaps faced by organisations.

In today's work environment, skills are crucial as organisations face talent shortages. Upskilling is necessary for future readiness. Continuous learning allows people to enhance current competencies, gain insights, and boost job satisfaction. A study by Cornerstone, a leading provider of learning and talent experience solutions, found that over 70% of employees are more likely to stay with an organisation that offers continuous training. This training addresses knowledge gaps, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

According to EY reports, 81% of organisations experience a shortage of skilled tech workers. Skills shortages have been a persistent issue, but organisations are now investing in upskilling initiatives. Upskilling expands employees' knowledge base, making them valuable assets. Continuous learning and networking bridge knowledge gaps and offer job prospects. Acquiring new skills enables employees to take on new roles, boost earning potential, and stay relevant. Investment in personal and professional growth leads to higher compensation, job satisfaction, and advancement opportunities.

Amidst buzzwords like "quiet quitting" and "bare minimum Monday," employees are generally eager to acquire new skills. According to Cornerstone's Talent Mobility report, 73% of employees aspire to increase visibility for internal career opportunities. HR leaders are prioritising workforce planning, with 82% of companies allocating learning budgets to train freshers. This results in 43% of professionals achieving career growth within their organisations. Skilling and upskilling enable seamless transitions and adaptation to evolving job requirements. Continuous learning empowers employees to excel in current roles and explore growth possibilities within the organisation.