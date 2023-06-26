Home Tech News This is how Upskilling apps will boost your salary and power-up your career

This is how Upskilling apps will boost your salary and power-up your career

In today's rapidly evolving job market, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial for employees to stay competitive. This ensures salary hikes and an ever-upward career path.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 20:13 IST
5 High Paying Tech Jobs in 2023 and apps to get help from
image caption
1/5 cybersecurity professionals :The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to continue growing due to the increasing threats and data breaches. Cybersecurity analysts play a crucial role in this landscape by investigating security incidents, implementing security policies, monitoring systems for vulnerabilities, and addressing security concerns. Simplilearn app can be used to master Cybersecurity. (Pixabay)
Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful 
2/5 Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 DevOps engineers : They bridge the gap between software development and operations. Their focus is on improving team collaboration and streamlining software delivery processes. They automate tasks, manage infrastructure deployment, and maintain software development and deployment pipelines. Github app is helpful for DevOps engineers  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 AI ethics specialists : With the widespread integration of AI in various industries, the need for AI ethics specialists has emerged. These experts address ethical dilemmas, bias and privacy issues, and the social implications associated with AI systems. Coursera app has many courses for AI specialization.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Data privacy officers: They are essential in ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. They develop privacy policies, implement security measures, and manage data breach incidents as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection. To learn about data science, one can choose UpGrad app.  (Pexels)
Bridging skills gaps
View all Images
Bridging skills gaps: The power of upskilling in today's workforce. (Pexels)

In today's rapidly evolving job market, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial for employees to stay competitive and this ensures salary hikes and an ever-upward career path. Upskilling apps like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning offer a wide range of courses and certifications to help individuals acquire new skills and enhance their expertise. These platforms provide valuable opportunities for employees to stay relevant, increase their earning potential, and progress in their careers. Investing in continuous learning not only benefits individuals but also addresses talent shortages and skills gaps faced by organisations.

In today's work environment, skills are crucial as organisations face talent shortages. Upskilling is necessary for future readiness. Continuous learning allows people to enhance current competencies, gain insights, and boost job satisfaction. A study by Cornerstone, a leading provider of learning and talent experience solutions, found that over 70% of employees are more likely to stay with an organisation that offers continuous training. This training addresses knowledge gaps, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

According to EY reports, 81% of organisations experience a shortage of skilled tech workers. Skills shortages have been a persistent issue, but organisations are now investing in upskilling initiatives. Upskilling expands employees' knowledge base, making them valuable assets. Continuous learning and networking bridge knowledge gaps and offer job prospects. Acquiring new skills enables employees to take on new roles, boost earning potential, and stay relevant. Investment in personal and professional growth leads to higher compensation, job satisfaction, and advancement opportunities.

Amidst buzzwords like "quiet quitting" and "bare minimum Monday," employees are generally eager to acquire new skills. According to Cornerstone's Talent Mobility report, 73% of employees aspire to increase visibility for internal career opportunities. HR leaders are prioritising workforce planning, with 82% of companies allocating learning budgets to train freshers. This results in 43% of professionals achieving career growth within their organisations. Skilling and upskilling enable seamless transitions and adaptation to evolving job requirements. Continuous learning empowers employees to excel in current roles and explore growth possibilities within the organisation.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 20:13 IST
Tags:
