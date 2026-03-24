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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News This new Instagram update just solved a frustrating problem every creator struggled with

This new Instagram update just solved a frustrating problem every creator struggled with

Posted your carousel wrong? Instagram finally lets you reorder photos after posting, no more deleting or losing engagement. Plus, Reels get a one-tap pause, making content easier to watch.

Updated on: Mar 24 2026, 16:37 IST
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By AISHWARYA FARASWAL

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Instagram update
This Instagram update saves you from reposting content. (Pexels)

If you've ever posted a carousel on Instagram and immediately spotted a mistake, you already know the pain. The slides are out of order, the story doesn't flow, and the vibe? Completely off. And until now, there was only one fix, delete the post, re-upload everything, and hope you don't lose engagement.

Well, that frustrating loop is finally over.

Instagram has started rolling out a long-awaited feature that lets users reorder photos and videos in a carousel—even after the post is live. Yes, even after you've hit publish. No more starting from scratch. No more sacrificing likes, comments, or reach just to fix one small mistake.

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And honestly, this is one of those updates that feels way overdue.

What's new?

With this update, you can now tweak the order of your carousel posts anytime. Whether you're a casual user posting memories or a creator planning a story-driven feed, this small change can make a big difference.

Here's how it works:

  • Head to your profile
  • Open the carousel post you want to edit
  • Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner
  • Select “Edit”
  • Long-press on any image or video and drag it to rearrange

That's it. No complicated steps, no hidden settings, just a simple drag-and-drop fix that users have been asking for years.

Bonus: Reels just got smarter too

Instagram didn't stop there. Another small but impactful change is here, you can now pause Reels with a single tap.

Earlier, pausing a Reel meant holding down your screen awkwardly or replaying it multiple times just to catch details. Now, a single tap lets you stop, read, observe, and actually engage with the content.

This makes a noticeable difference, especially if you:

  • Want to read on-screen text without rushing
  • Are following tutorials or DIY content
  • Don't want to miss quick transitions or details
  • Prefer a slower, more intentional scrolling experience

Why this actually matters

At first glance, these updates may feel small, but for creators, they're a big deal.

Carousel posts are all about storytelling. The order of slides can decide whether someone keeps swiping or drops off midway. One misplaced image can break the entire narrative and impact engagement.

Now, instead of living with the mistake or reposting, creators can simply fix it in seconds.

For viewers, the Reels update adds control. Instead of passive scrolling, users can now engage more actively with content—something that could subtly shift how people consume videos on the platform.

Too late or right on time?

While users are celebrating the update, many are also wondering why it took this long. Features like this have been requested for years, especially as content creation became more competitive and detail-driven.

Still, better late than never. With these changes, Instagram is clearly paying attention to real user frustrations and fixing things that actually impact everyday usage.

The only question now is: Will you finally stop triple-checking your carousel before posting—or is that habit here to stay?

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First Published Date: 24 Mar, 16:37 IST
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