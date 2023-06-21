Home Tech News This NEW WhatsApp feature will change the way you text; Know how to edit messages

This NEW WhatsApp feature will change the way you text; Know how to edit messages

WhatsApp has finally introduced its most awaited feature - the ability to edit already sent messages on the platform. Here's how it works.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 10:07 IST
WhatsApp will now allow users to edit messages after sending them. Isn't it amazing! Earlier it was rumored that the messaging app will get the edit feature soon. Additionally, WhatsApp users long requested that the messaging app include an edit feature. Now, it is finally here.

But what's the catch?

Users can edit the message only a few times. WhatsApp will enable the user to edit wrong and embarrassing messages and typos but keep in mind that you can only do it a limited number of times.

Users will now have a 15-minute window to rectify any typos or errors in their messages, ensuring a smoother communication experience. They can access the new feature by simply long pressing and holding down the wrong text message to reach the menu, here you can find the edit button to make the edits.

However, be cautious, as editing messages won't go completely unnoticed, preventing any attempts to make modifications without detection. You will see a marker next to the time that the message has been edited.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced, “You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!”

You will be able to use the new feature from TODAY globally!

The most awaited feature will now be available to you this week! And now users can easily edit their sent messages within the 15-minute window. The receiver will not be able to edit history but they will notice that the text message has been edited so, you might get some questions asked.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 10:06 IST
