Latest Tech News Tech Tech News This tiny wooden cube survived space: Now scientists say it could revolutionise satellite design

This tiny wooden cube survived space: Now scientists say it could revolutionise satellite design

A tiny satellite made of wood orbited Earth for months, surprising scientists and sparking a wave of new ideas. Could this eco-friendly experiment be the start of a revolution in space technology? The next chapter is already in the works.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 08 2025, 17:35 IST
A wooden satellite defied the odds in orbit, proving nature’s strength and sparking a new wave of space innovation.
A wooden satellite defied the odds in orbit, proving nature’s strength and sparking a new wave of space innovation. (Kyoto University)

Last year, the world saw something unusual orbiting above - it was a satellite made mostly from wood. Named LignoSat, this small CubeSat spent 116 days circling Earth after being released from the International Space Station. It was built with magnolia wood panels and supported by an aluminium frame; LignoSat was designed to test if wood could hold up in space and offer a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional satellite materials.

How LignoSat survived in Orbit

LignoSat's main claim to fame is its wooden structure, which was chosen for more than just novelty. Wood is renewable and, when it burns up on reentry, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, ash and water vapour, rather than the metal particles that can come from aluminium satellites. This matters because those metal particles may harm the ozone layer or disrupt atmospheric processes, while wood's byproducts are much less concerning.

The satellite's journey wasn't entirely smooth. After deployment, the team on the ground couldn't get in touch with LignoSat. Later analysis pointed to possible issues with the switches that were supposed to activate the satellite and deploy its antenna, or perhaps a software glitch that kept the system from starting up. As a result, the satellite couldn't send back the data on temperature, radiation and magnetic permeability that the mission was hoping for. Still, the satellite itself stayed in one piece, which was a big step for the idea of using wood in space.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A wooden satellite defied the odds in orbit, proving nature’s strength and sparking a new wave of space innovation.
A wooden satellite defied the odds in orbit, proving nature’s strength and sparking a new wave of space innovation. (Kyoto University)
image caption
A wooden satellite defied the odds in orbit, proving nature’s strength and sparking a new wave of space innovation. (Kyoto University)

What comes next for wooden satellites

Takao Doi, a former astronaut and now a professor at Ryukoku University, led the project alongside scientists from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry. Despite the communication problems, Doi's team sees LignoSat as a success for proving that wooden satellites can survive in orbit, according to EOS Magazine. It also helped clear some regulatory hurdles for future wooden spacecraft, since safety reviews are now a bit simpler after LignoSat's mission.

The team is now working on LignoSat-2, which will be twice as big and come with two separate communication systems, one inside the structure and another on the outside. This way, even if one antenna fails, there's a backup.

Interest in wooden satellites isn't limited to Japan. In Finland, Arctic Astronautics and UPM Plywood have built WISA Woodsat, a birch plywood CubeSat with sensors and a deployable camera to watch how wood behaves in space. They are waiting for launch approval from Finnish authorities.

As more satellites fill the sky, finding greener materials is becoming more important. Wood isn't perfect, as it can be unpredictable and tricky to engineer, but projects like LignoSat show that it's worth exploring. The hope is that, one day, wooden satellites could help make space more sustainable.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 17:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets