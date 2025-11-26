Thomson introduces QLED MEMC TVs in India with Dolby Vision

The French consumer electronics brand, Thomson, has launched a new generation of QLED MEMC TVs in India. The TV will be available in three big screen sizes, intelligent smart features, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and much more. Therefore, if you are in search of big screen TVs with smart features, crisp visuals and sound quality, then you may want to check what the new Thomson QLED MEMC TVs have to offer.

Thomson QLED MEMC TVs: Specifications and features

The Thomson QLED MEMC TV comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. It features a QLED 4K panel that delivers 1.1 billion colours and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a high-quality home viewing experience. It also offers 120Hz MEMC, VRR, and ALLM for gamers and sports enthusiasts, as it helps reduce motion blur and latency. Therefore, it's perfect for home entertainment, considering the size options and advanced features.

The TVs are equipped with a 70W Dolby Audio stereo box speaker system with 4 built-in speakers backed by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. It runs on Google TV 5.0, bringing access to 10,000+ apps and 500,000+ movies and shows from OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, and others. The TVs also support a voice-enabled remote with hot keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other desired apps.

Thomson QLED MEMC TVs: Price in India and availability

The Thomson QLED MEMC TVs come with a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced at Rs. 43,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. The new Thomson QLED MEMC TVs will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart.