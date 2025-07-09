Thomson launches AlphaBeat soundbar series in India, ranging from 80W to 200W

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has introduced a new lineup of soundbars in India under its AlphaBeat series. The launch includes four models: AlphaBeat80, AlphaBeat120, AlphaBeat160, and AlphaBeat200, with RMS output ranging from 80 watts to 200 watts. The soundbars will be available on Flipkart as part of the platform's GOAT Sale.

Each soundbar in the AlphaBeat range features a 2.1 channel setup and includes a wired subwoofer to enhance bass output. The products are targeted at home users seeking to improve their television audio with dedicated speakers.

The models come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, and AUX inputs, making them compatible with a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and set-top boxes.

The soundbars also support different audio preset modes such as Movie, Music, News, and 3D audio to help users adjust sound output depending on the content being played. The top-end AlphaBeat200 offers up to 200W RMS power, aimed at users looking for higher audio output in larger rooms.

According to Thomson, the soundbars are acoustically tuned to cater to Indian content consumption preferences. This includes settings optimised for action films, music, sports commentary, and OTT streaming content.

Thomson says the soundbars are designed in France but tailored for Indian living room spaces, with a compact form factor that fits easily beneath wall-mounted or tabletop televisions.

This launch comes as Thomson continues to expand its home entertainment lineup in India. Already a recognised name in the budget smart TV category, the brand is now moving to offer bundled audio solutions to match its television offerings.

Key Specifications:

RMS Output: 80W to 200W (varies by model)

Configuration: 2.1 channel with wired subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX

Audio Modes: Movie, Music, News, 3D

Features: Magic Sound+ for simulated surround audio, SubWave Bass Engine for enhanced low-frequency performance

The AlphaBeat soundbar range will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with price starting at ₹2999.