Thomson Phoenix series QLED TVs with Google TV OS launched in India: Check features, prices and more

Thomson has launched new 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models in its Phoenix series QLED TV lineup in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2025, 17:21 IST
Thomson Phoenix series QLED TVs
Thomson launches new Phoenix series QLED TVs in India, featuring Google TV and various smart features. (Thomson)

Thomson has expanded its range of Phoenix series QLED TVs in India by launching three new models in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. These models complement the existing 32-inch, 43-inch, and 75-inch variants, offering more choices for consumers. In addition to these new launches, Thomson has also announced special offers on its current lineup of smart TVs on Flipkart.

The new Thomson Phoenix series QLED TVs are priced starting at 26,999. The details of the prices for each model are as follows:

  • 50QAI1015 (50-inch): Rs. 26,999
  • 55QAI1025 (55-inch): Rs. 30,999
  • 65QAI1035 (65-inch): Rs. 43,999

Thomson Phoenix Series QLED TVs: Key Features

The new models come with 4K QLED displays, offering vibrant colors with support for one billion shades. The TVs are equipped with technologies such as HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus to enhance viewing quality. They are powered by the ARM Cortex A55*4 processor with a Mali G312 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Audio performance varies by model. The Thomson Phoenix 50-inch variant features a 50W two-speaker system, while the Phoenix 55-inch and Phoenix 65-inch models are equipped with a 60W four-speaker system. All three models support Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround sound, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

The new Thomson QLED TVs run on the Android TV operating system, giving users access to over 10,000 apps and games, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV. The TVs also include support for Google Assistant, offering hands-free navigation. Additionally, users can choose from six picture modes - Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, and User, tailored to different types of content.

For connectivity, the TVs come with Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in Chromecast, AirPlay support, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices.

First Published Date: 02 May, 17:21 IST
