Threads to Add $8 Billion to Meta Annual Revenue by 2025, Analyst Says

It is still early days, but Meta Platforms Inc.’s latest app, Threads, could generate some serious cash for the social media giant in the next couple of years, according to Evercore ISI.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 10:00 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
Instagram’s new Threads app, designed as a direct rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter, signed up 100 million users in the days since Meta launched the service last Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Threads will reach close to 200 million daily active users and generate about $8 billion in annual revenue over next two years, Evercore ISI analysts led by Mark Mahaney estimate.

It's off to a good start: Instagram's new app, designed as a direct rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, signed up 100 million users in the days since Meta launched the service last Wednesday.

It's a fraction of the $156 billion average annual revenue analysts expect Meta to generate in fiscal 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but ahead of the $5.1 billion in sales and revenue Twitter earned in its last full year as a public company. Last year, Meta brought in about $117 billion in revenue and has more than 3 billion active users across its social media apps.

Threads' biggest rival Twitter, which has been beset by controversy since Musk acquired it last year, had 237.8 million users as of July 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Threads can maintain a reasonably robust growth rate and keep users engaged without meaningfully cannibalizing engagement on Meta's other platforms, Facebook and Instagram, Mahaney, who has an outperform rating on the stock, wrote in a research note.

His peer from KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Justin Patterson, also sees the app bringing in several billions of dollars in ad revenue for the company but it “will be an immaterial contributor near term as Meta likely focuses on adoption over monetization.”

Mark Zuckerberg, who has been very active on his new platform, seems to share that view.

Late last week, he posted on Threads saying “our approach will be the same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people, and only then think about monetization at that point.”

Meta's stock has more than doubled this year and jumped as much as 2.6% to touch a 17-month high in Monday trading. Meta, along with other tech giants, has been one of the driving forces behind gains across the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 benchmarks in 2023.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 10:00 IST
