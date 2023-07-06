Home Tech News Threads vs Twitter: Why is Instagram taking on Elon Musk? Adam Mosseri reveals the truth

Instagram head Adam Mosseri highlighted Twitter’s “volatility” and “unpredictability” as reasons behind the decision to launch Threads and compete with the Elon Musk-owned platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 08:40 IST
Twitter vs Threads
Twitter vs Threads: Know why Instagram Threads was created to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter. (Getty Images via AFP)
The timing of the launch of Threads could not be any better. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced the decision to put a rate limit on the number of tweets viewed by users per day - something that has been seemingly revoked in a hurry. The decision, which was taken temporarily to curb “extreme data scrapping”, was met with an uproar, and the days following saw a big spike in incoming users on alternative platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky. It could be that Threads also wanted to take a big piece of that pie and that's why it preponed its own launch schedule, but just buy a few hours. However, the real reason runs far deeper. Adam Mosseri has revealed why Threads was created in the first place and why Meta-owned Instagram has decided to take on Elon Musk's social media platform.

In an interview with The Verge, Mosseri said, “Obviously, Twitter pioneered the space and there are a lot of good offerings out there for public conversations. But just given everything that was going on, we thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram”.

