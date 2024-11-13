TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video trends as influencer dumps social media after…

TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video is among the most searched trends on Google Search in India today. Although social media influencer Imsha Rehman is Pakistani, she has a massive following in India too. There's a spike in Imsha Rehman viral video search because the influencer has deactivated her social media accounts. The move from Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman came after she found herself in hot water over her obscene video that went viral. The alleged video has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media networks, stirring outrage among her followers and critics alike. Many have accused the influencer of intentionally leaking the footage to gain attention and increase her follower count, following a pattern seen earlier with another Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik.

TikToker Imsha Rehman Responds Amid Controversy

In response to the growing controversy, Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media, where she wrote in her bio: "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai" (Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account). This move appears to be a bid to temporarily distance herself from the drama, as the video continues to dominate online discussions.

Accusations of Intentional Exposure

While it remains unclear who initially leaked the video, Rehman's situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik, who also found herself at the centre of a privacy breach earlier this year. Both influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention and grow their social media following. Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend where private moments are leaked or exposed for self-promotion.