Tinder U launched in India for university students: Know what it is and how it works

Tinder, a famous online dating app has launched a new in-app feature “Tinder U” specifically designed for university and college students in India. This new feature will enable users to connect with other students with a simple first move and build connections. These first moves include 'Like' or 'Super Like' where users can show interest. However, to get started with Tinder U users will have to submit valid university information such as email address, and more. If you are also a college student and want to build connections with your peers, then know in detail about Tinder U and how it works.

Also read: Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps using AI to transform Gen Z's online dating experience

Tinder U in India: What is it ?

Tinder U is a new in-app feature that allows fellow college students to build connections. Tinder says “It's all about turning those campus crushes into real-life connections — without any awkward DMs getting in the way.” With this new feature college students will have to add their valid college email address to unlock this feature on the app and include all the necessary information such as college details (graduation year), interests, campus activities, and more, to easily connect with someone with similar interests or activities. To show interest, Tinder U includes 'Like' or 'Super Like' which means that someone is interested in making a connection with you.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Love Island All Stars Season 2: How to watch tonight's episode of dating online

Tinder has also provided survey details which revealed that over 57% of young adults in India (18-25) have built strong connections via dating apps. Therefore, this new feature will give them a chance to connect with people with similar interests and simplify their discovery experience on the Tinder app. Now, know about the steps to apply for Tinder U.

Steps to apply for Tinder U

Step 1: On your mobile, open the Tinder app and go to your profile



Step 2: Now click on the “Edit info” icon.



Step 3: Now scroll down to add your college information.



Step 4: Now, apply for Tinder U



Step 5: Add your student email address for verification.



Step 6: After successful enrolling, users can update their app icon to “Tinder U”

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!