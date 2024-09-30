Tinder users can now match people of a different city even before travelling

Tinder has introduced a Solo Traveler's Guide for its Passport feature in collaboration with The Hosteller, a leading backpacker hostel chain in India. This guide aims to assist Gen Z travellers in navigating the growing trend of solo travel while connecting with others around the world. The updated Passport Mode now appears directly on user profiles which signals to potential matches that users seek friendships and connections even before arriving at their destinations.

“Traveling provides a great chance to meet new people. As Gen Z embraces solo travel, Tinder supports their adventures. The Solo Traveler's Guide to Tinder Passport offers practical advice for exploring new places, making connections, and adapting to new settings. Tinder Passport opens up endless possibilities, whether you aim to meet locals, gather authentic recommendations, or immerse yourself in diverse cultures,” said Papri Dev, VP APAC Communications at Tinder.

Tips for Solo Travelers Using Tinder Passport

Users can activate PassportTM Mode by accessing their settings and selecting a destination city or dropping a pin on the map. This enables them to browse profiles, like, match, and chat with locals or fellow travellers prior to arrival. By doing so, users can initiate connections, gather valuable insights, and plan their adventures, enhancing their confidence as they embark on independent journeys with connections already established. The guide also offers tips on crafting appealing profiles to attract suitable matches.

Here are several tips for maximising solo travel experiences with Tinder PassportTM:

1. Connect Before Arrival: Utilise Tinder Passport to match with locals ahead of your trip. This approach transforms potential tourist spots into genuine experiences led by knowledgeable locals.

2. Clarify Your Intentions: Update your bio with travel dates, interests, and objectives. Clear communication helps others understand your goals, whether you seek local insights or other connections. Being upfront in conversations can also help bridge cultural gaps.

3. Prioritise Safety: When meeting someone in a new location, prioritise your safety. Use Tinder's safety features, including Photo Verification and Share My Date, and opt for public meeting places.

4. Stay Open-Minded: A vacation romance can be exciting, but managing expectations is crucial. Remain open to various experiences; sometimes, a brief connection can reignite your enthusiasm for dating when you return home.

With this new guide and feature enhancements, Tinder positions itself as a valuable tool for solo travellers eager to explore and connect globally.