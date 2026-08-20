Top 5 AI-powered washing machines worth buying this monsoon for smarter, efficient and hygienic laundry

AI-powered washing machines can make laundry easier during the monsoon, when frequent rain and high humidity make washing and drying clothes more challenging. These machines use sensors to assess factors such as load size, fabric type and soil levels, then adjust water, detergent and wash settings accordingly.

The biggest benefits are convenience, potentially lower water and energy consumption, better fabric care and smart features such as remote monitoring. Some models also offer steam or hygiene programmes, which can be useful during humid weather.

However, AI washing machines usually cost more than conventional models and their advanced features can take time to understand. Connected functions also depend on reliable Wi-Fi and compatible apps.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Samsung 8 kg fully automatic top-load washing machine features EcoBubble technology, multiple wash programmes and AI-inspired convenience for everyday laundry. Its EcoBubble system helps detergent penetrate fabrics effectively, while varied programmes offer flexibility for different loads. The machine also includes a 5-star energy rating, 700 RPM maximum spin speed and five water levels. Designed for regular household use, its 8 kg capacity provides ample space for family-sized laundry loads.

Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating EcoBubble cleaning technology Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity No AI controls Specifications Washing method Pulsator wash method

Energy efficiency 5 Star

Maximum spin speed 700 RPM

Water level selector 5 levels

Why choose this product?

Choose it for EcoBubble cleaning, efficient performance and convenient 8 kg family-sized capacity.

The Haier 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines smart wash algorithms with an inverter motor for efficient, adaptable laundry care. Its smart functions help optimise wash cycles according to different loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quieter, efficient operation. The hygiene-focused wash function is useful for maintaining cleaner clothes, particularly during humid weather. With a 1400 RPM maximum spin speed, 5-star energy rating and 9 kg capacity, it suits larger households.

Reasons to buy 9 kg capacity 1400 RPM spin Reasons to avoid Bulky appliance footprint Higher upfront cost Specifications Washing method Tumble wash

Energy efficiency 5 Star

Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM

Water level selector Automatic water adjustment

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smart washing, efficient motor performance and hygiene-focused laundry care.

The IFB 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine uses AI-powered wash optimisation to detect fabric type and load weight, adjusting water levels, wash motions and cycle time accordingly. Smart sensors support precise load detection, while Power Steam helps loosen dirt and reduce wrinkles. Steam Refresh offers a quick way to freshen clothes. With an Eco Inverter Motor, the machine is designed for efficient, quieter operation and dependable everyday laundry performance.

Reasons to buy AI-powered wash optimisation Power Steam technology Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost 75 kg appliance weight Specifications Washing method 3D tumble wash

Energy efficiency 5 Star rating

Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM

Water level selector Automatic load sensing

Why choose this product?

Choose it for AI wash optimisation, steam cleaning and efficient inverter motor performance.

The LG 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines Inverter Direct Drive technology with 6 Motion washing for efficient fabric care. Its intelligent load sensing helps adapt washing performance to different laundry loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quieter, durable operation. Multiple wash programmes, steam functionality and smart connectivity add everyday convenience. With a 5-star energy rating and 9 kg capacity, it is suitable for regular family laundry.

Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating LG ThinQ connectivity Reasons to avoid No AI DD 57 kg weight Specifications Washing method 6 Motion Direct Drive

Energy efficiency 5 Star rating

Maximum spin speed 1200 RPM

Water level selector Automatic water adjustment

Why choose this product?

Choose it for steam cleaning, efficient motor technology and smart laundry controls.

The Samsung 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines AI wash modes with Digital Inverter Technology for efficient everyday laundry. Its AI-powered features help tailor washing to different loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quiet, durable performance. Smart diagnostics and connected features make monitoring and troubleshooting more convenient. With a 5-star energy rating, 1400 RPM spin speed and Hygiene Steam, it offers practical care for family-sized laundry needs.

Reasons to buy AI-powered wash modes 1400 RPM spin Reasons to avoid Higher purchase cost Complex smart features Specifications Washing method Tumble wash

Energy efficiency 5 Star rating

Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM

Water level selector Automatic water adjustment

Why choose this product?

Choose it for AI washing, inverter efficiency, Hygiene Steam and convenient smart diagnostics.

What does AI do in a washing machine?

AI detects load size, fabric type and dirt levels, then adjusts wash settings, water, detergent and cycle duration automatically.

What is the latest AI-powered washing machine?

As of 2026, LG’s latest AI-powered washing machines include its new AI DD range, launched in India with AI-based fabric and load detection.

Are AI washing machines any good?

AI washing machines can be useful for automated settings, fabric care and efficiency, but higher prices may not suit every household.

Factors to keep in mind before choosing AI-powered washing machines

AI features: Check what the AI actually does, such as detecting load size, fabric type or soil levels, rather than choosing based on branding alone.

Capacity: Choose a drum size suited to your household and typical laundry load to avoid unnecessary water and energy use.

Energy efficiency: Look for a high energy rating and an efficient inverter motor to potentially reduce running costs.

Wash programmes: Ensure the machine offers useful cycles for delicate fabrics, daily clothes, bedding and hygiene-focused washing.

Smart connectivity: If app controls matter, check Wi-Fi compatibility, remote monitoring and smart diagnostics.

Price: Compare AI features against the overall cost to ensure the added technology provides genuine value.

Maintenance: Consider service availability, spare parts and long-term repair costs before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.