Top 5 AI tools to empower students: Knowji, Cognii to Anki, check them out here, download now

Wondering how to use the OpenAI's ChatGPT? Here's a quick guide if you are using this AI chatbot for the first time.

ChatGPT has ignited the fire and people are flocking to generative AI tools to see what kind of benefit they can get in their studies, at work, or simply for fun and creativity. It is clear that AI can boost the pace of learning new concepts in minimal time. ChatGPT is undoubtedly great at providing a vast range of features. Thanks to the dynamic and booming AI industry, there exist a variety of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools specifically designed to support students through their educational journey. Here are the top 5 AI tools for students that you can consider.

Top 5 AI Tools for Students

Grammarly

Grammarly is a renowned AI-powered writing app that excels in identifying spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors while providing insightful corrections and explanations. Students can get the real-time scanning of text to get valuable inputs. Whether it is about a project, research paper, or article, Grammarly will help you in all.

Knowji

It is a research-based audiovisual vocabulary app to learn vocabulary with fun. How does it work? Knowji monitors your learning advancements for individual words and prioritizes the ones you find challenging by presenting them more frequently. It uses a spaced repetition algorithm to detect where you are forgetting a word.

StepWise Math

Find it difficult to solve math problems? StepWise Math is an AI-powered tool that is aimed to tackle your fear of Maths. From preparing for placement tests, and exam preparation to completing your course, StepWise Math will help you in every way. You can start the free trial with 10 problems first, however, you will need to subscribe to the app.

Cognii

EdTech is surely getting a boost with the help of AI. Cognii, an AI tool for education, helps students to learn by conversing with AI, writing answers in their own words, and receiving immediate assessment and tutoring feedback. Moreover, it ensures that students practice with multiple attempts till they master the concepts.

Anki

Memorizing crucial yet complex concepts can be overwhelming, especially when there is no time to prepare. The AI program Anki, makes remembering things easy as it supports images, audio, videos, and scientific markup via LaTeX (a software system for document preparation).