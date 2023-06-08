Home Tech News Top 5 AI tools to remove background in images: Wondershare Pixcut, Remove.bg, and more

Top 5 AI tools to remove background in images: Wondershare Pixcut, Remove.bg, and more

Want to remove the background from your images? Check out the top 5 AI tools that you can use to separate the subject from the background in images.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 19:56 IST
AI tools
Remove background from images easily with these AI tools. (Remove.bg)
AI tools
Remove background from images easily with these AI tools. (Remove.bg)

If you want to quickly remove background from any image then you can find numerous options on the web. On the other hand, some smartphones like iPhones also get an in-built feature that allows users to select and drag a subject in an image to other applications like notes or messages. While these are helpful, the emergence of AI tools has made removing backgrounds from images a simple task. With these tools, users can highlight the subject in the image and remove the background for advertising, editorial, business, or personal use.

So, check out the top 5 AI tools to remove backgrounds from images. All these AI tools are free to use.

1. Erase.bg: It is an AI-powered tool that removes image backgrounds automatically in seconds. The automated background removal tool can be used by professionals and novices without the requirement of any technical knowledge and get transparent backgrounds in images.

2. Wondershare Pixcut: With Wondershare Pixcut, users can remove unwanted objects from images and enlarge an image without losing quality. It can automatically detect the image edges and remove the background.

3. Leawo Photo BG Remover: This AI tool is another great option to use when you need to remove background from multiple images. It can analyze uploaded photos, and automatically remove background from images in batches with no limit on photo quantity and size. You can also isolate the object to a transparent background.

4. Cutout.pro: This AI tool allows you to you remove the background of any image and replace it with a new one. Moreover, you can easily remove the background, and make the background transparent for multiple images at once.

5. Remove.bg: One of the best AI tools in the market that can remove background from images, Remove. bg is our personal favourite. Users just need to upload images and the tool does the rest of the work instantly. Moreover, you can either download it or touch up the images to fine-tune them a little.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 19:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets