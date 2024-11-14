Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Top 5 fantasy K-Dramas on Netflix to binge this weekend

Top 5 fantasy K-Dramas on Netflix to binge this weekend

Here is a list of the top 5 K-dramas, available on Netflix India, that are perfect for a weekend binge. Read on.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2024, 15:15 IST
Top 5 fantasy K-Dramas on Netflix to binge this weekend
My Demon is available on Netflix India. (Netflix)

It's another long weekend, and that calls for another Netflix binge-watching session. Today, we're here with a new series of recommendations, and this time, we're focusing on top fantasy K-dramas that are perfect for a weekend binge. These selections come from the best recommendations based on what we've seen and highly rated shows that you can dive into, depending on your mood. So, grab some popcorn, and read on for some great picks. All of these shows are available on Netflix India, so let's get started.

1. My Demon

This K-drama is a fun blend of thriller, romance, and a dash of comedy. What sets it apart is the interesting supernatural elements that add an extra layer to the fantasy aspect. The storyline has been well received, and the character of Jung Gu Won is especially intriguing. It's a compelling watch, although the first few episodes are a bit slow. We'd suggest waiting until at least episode 3 to get a real feel for it. The romance also takes its time to build, so if you're not patient, you might want to check out another option on this list.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Goblin - Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Although it's been out for several years now, Goblin continues to rank among the top K-dramas you can watch. With its fantastic fantasy elements, it's a must-watch if you enjoy the supernatural. The show balances pacing, humour, and acting quite well. As the story progresses, it becomes quite emotional, but if romance isn't your thing, this may not be the show for you. Nonetheless, it remains a highly recommended classic.

3. All of Us Are Dead

What happens when a zombie outbreak takes place in a school? That's exactly what All of Us Are Dead brings to the table. The story follows a group of students trapped in their school during a viral zombie outbreak, and they must find a way to escape or risk becoming one of the undead. While it follows the typical zombie film structure, it's engaging and well-executed, especially in terms of monster design and zombie visuals. It's a low-effort watch that won't disappoint if you're looking for something casusal yet thrilling.

Also Read: iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December

4. Alchemy of Souls

This show tells the story of a powerful sorceress who, despite being blind, possesses immense power. The chemistry between the lead actors is notable, and the pacing is decent. The world-building is also quite detailed, and the visuals are notably a step above your typical K-drama. However, with two seasons, it'll keep you occupied for a while, and it does start off a bit slowly—once you're a few episodes in, you'll find it hard to stop watching.

5. See You in My 19th Life

A unique take on reincarnation, this K-drama blends romance and fantasy in an intriguing way. The story follows a woman who retains memories of her past lives, and the narrative weaves around this concept. It does have its cheesy moments, but if that's your thing, you'll likely enjoy it. The ending, however, may not be the most satisfying, which could cause some to lose interest towards the end. Still, it's worth a one-time watch and perfect for a weekend viewing session.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 15:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets