Top 5 fantasy K-Dramas on Netflix to binge this weekend

It's another long weekend, and that calls for another Netflix binge-watching session. Today, we're here with a new series of recommendations, and this time, we're focusing on top fantasy K-dramas that are perfect for a weekend binge. These selections come from the best recommendations based on what we've seen and highly rated shows that you can dive into, depending on your mood. So, grab some popcorn, and read on for some great picks. All of these shows are available on Netflix India, so let's get started.

1. My Demon

This K-drama is a fun blend of thriller, romance, and a dash of comedy. What sets it apart is the interesting supernatural elements that add an extra layer to the fantasy aspect. The storyline has been well received, and the character of Jung Gu Won is especially intriguing. It's a compelling watch, although the first few episodes are a bit slow. We'd suggest waiting until at least episode 3 to get a real feel for it. The romance also takes its time to build, so if you're not patient, you might want to check out another option on this list.

2. Goblin - Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Although it's been out for several years now, Goblin continues to rank among the top K-dramas you can watch. With its fantastic fantasy elements, it's a must-watch if you enjoy the supernatural. The show balances pacing, humour, and acting quite well. As the story progresses, it becomes quite emotional, but if romance isn't your thing, this may not be the show for you. Nonetheless, it remains a highly recommended classic.

3. All of Us Are Dead

What happens when a zombie outbreak takes place in a school? That's exactly what All of Us Are Dead brings to the table. The story follows a group of students trapped in their school during a viral zombie outbreak, and they must find a way to escape or risk becoming one of the undead. While it follows the typical zombie film structure, it's engaging and well-executed, especially in terms of monster design and zombie visuals. It's a low-effort watch that won't disappoint if you're looking for something casusal yet thrilling.

4. Alchemy of Souls

This show tells the story of a powerful sorceress who, despite being blind, possesses immense power. The chemistry between the lead actors is notable, and the pacing is decent. The world-building is also quite detailed, and the visuals are notably a step above your typical K-drama. However, with two seasons, it'll keep you occupied for a while, and it does start off a bit slowly—once you're a few episodes in, you'll find it hard to stop watching.

5. See You in My 19th Life

A unique take on reincarnation, this K-drama blends romance and fantasy in an intriguing way. The story follows a woman who retains memories of her past lives, and the narrative weaves around this concept. It does have its cheesy moments, but if that's your thing, you'll likely enjoy it. The ending, however, may not be the most satisfying, which could cause some to lose interest towards the end. Still, it's worth a one-time watch and perfect for a weekend viewing session.

