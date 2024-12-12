Top 5 Malayalam OTT releases: Bougainvillea, Ayisha, and more now streaming on popular online platforms

Malayalam OTT releases: Malayalam cinema continues to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling, and December brings a fresh lineup of movies and series now available for streaming. Among the most anticipated titles are Bougainvillea, Ayisha, Kadha Innuvare, and Kanakarajyam, all available on popular OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMAX, and Prime Video.

1. Bougainvillea (SonyLIV)

Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad, is a psychological crime thriller. The story follows a police officer investigating the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. As the investigation progresses, a couple becomes the prime suspects, further complicating the case. The film features Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and others. It will premiere on SonyLIV on December 13, 2024.

2. Ayisha (ManoramaMAX)

Ayisha, directed by Aamir Pallikkal, portrays the life of Nilambur Ayisha, a pioneering theatre artist. The film follows her journey from working as a domestic worker in the Middle East to becoming a revolutionary figure. Starring Manju Warrier, Mona Tawil, and Krishna Sankar, Ayisha is inspired by real-life events and is now streaming on ManoramaMAX.

3. Harikatha (Disney+ Hotstar)

On December 13, Harikatha will debut on Disney+ Hotstar. The Telugu web series stars Rajendra Prasad, Divi Vadhata, Sriram, Pooja Ponnada, and Arjun Ambati. The series promises an intriguing plot and standout performances, making it a must-watch for fans of compelling drama.

4. Kadha Innuvare (ManoramaMAX)

This 2024 Malayalam comedy-drama, a remake of the Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem, explores the stories of several couples navigating challenges to stay together. Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film features Biju Menon, Nikhila Vimal, and Siddique in prominent roles. Kadha Innuvare will stream on ManoramaMAX on December 13, 2024.

5. Kanakarajyam (Prime Video)

Kanakarajyam offers a deep dive into human emotions, focusing on the interconnected lives of two men. The film, starring Leona Lishoy, Indrans, and Murali Gopy, explores themes of relationships and personal struggles. It premiered on Prime Video on December 10, 2024, bringing its compelling narrative to a wide audience.