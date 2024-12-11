Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Bougainvillea, and more

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Bougainvillea, and more

Upcoming OTT releases: From romantic dramas to suspenseful thrillers, discover the must-watch titles this week, including Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, and more exciting shows.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 16:38 IST
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Dune Prophecy, and more: 5 new OTT series and movies to watch online
1/5 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2: Last year, the thrilling love triangle won many hearts among the OTT community. Now, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi and back with another season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. This new season also brings Gurmeet Choudhary in a new suspenseful role. Viewers can binge-watch this web series online on Netflix.  (Netflix)
2/5 Dune: Prophecy: It is an  American science fiction web series starring  Josh Heuston, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, and other known faces of Hollywood. The series is based on the novel trilogy The Great Schools of Dune. Now, the web series is available to watch online on Jiocinema. Note that to stream content on the OTT platform, viewers will have to own a monthly subscription. (HBO )
3/5 Bagheera: It is a Kannada film starring Sriimurali,  Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and others in pivotal roles. It is a superhero film that revolves around the lead who is known as Bagheera. The film is filled with action, thriller, and mystery that will keep you hooked throughout the end. Bagheera is available to watch online on Netflix. (Netflix)
4/5 The Piano Lesson: This film is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play which has the same name as the movie. The stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and others are in leading roles. It showcases family dynamics, challenges, and emotions that will keep you interested throughout the end. The Piano Lesson is available to watch online on Netflix.  (Netflix )
5/5 Kishkindha Kaandam: It is a Malayalam thriller film starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan in leading roles. The film revolves around a monkey-inhabited village experiencing strange occurrences. Therefore, to unfold the mystery and enjoy the chilling thrillers, watch this movie from the confront of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar )
Upcoming OTT releases: Catch new dramas, thrillers, and comedies streaming this week on major platforms.

Streaming platforms are offering an exciting lineup of new releases this week across various genres, including drama, crime thrillers, and comedies. From highly anticipated seasons to gripping crime stories, here's the list of top five upcoming OTT releases you won't want to miss.

1. Mismatched Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of Mismatched returns with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, continuing the story of Dimple and Rishi as they navigate their relationship's challenges. This season delves into their personal and professional lives as the couple faces new hurdles. The show features both returning characters and new faces, making it a perfect pick for romance and drama fans. Mismatched Season 3 will stream on Netflix starting December 12.

2. Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Set to release on December 13, the second season of Bandish Bandits picks up where the first left off, following Radhe and Tamanna as they continue their journey in the music world. The series explores the clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop. The strong performances and captivating plot make this musical drama a must-watch for viewers who appreciate music and storytelling. It will be available on Prime Video.

3. Despatch (ZEE5)

Despatch is a suspenseful crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee as a veteran journalist who uncovers a web of corruption while investigating the murder of a drug lord. As the story unfolds, Bajpayee's character finds himself in a high-stakes battle against crime. This gripping movie will keep audiences hooked until the very end. Despatch will be available on ZEE5 on December 13. 

4. Bougainvillea (SonyLIV)

Set in Kerala, Bougainvillea follows a family caught in the middle of a mysterious investigation after several tourists go missing. The Malayalam psychological thriller stars Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, and Kunchacko Boban, offering an intense and thrilling experience. The film's dark plot and strong performances will appeal to fans of psychological crime stories. Bougainvillea streams on SonyLIV starting December 13.

5. No Good Deed (Netflix)

No Good Deed is a comedy series starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, and Linda Cardellini. The show follows a couple as they attempt to sell their villa in Los Angeles but find themselves dealing with a string of shady buyers with questionable intentions. With a blend of humor and suspense, this show offers a light-hearted yet gripping watch. No Good Deed will be available on Netflix from December 13.

