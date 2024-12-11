Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Bougainvillea, and more

Streaming platforms are offering an exciting lineup of new releases this week across various genres, including drama, crime thrillers, and comedies. From highly anticipated seasons to gripping crime stories, here's the list of top five upcoming OTT releases you won't want to miss.

1. Mismatched Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of Mismatched returns with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, continuing the story of Dimple and Rishi as they navigate their relationship's challenges. This season delves into their personal and professional lives as the couple faces new hurdles. The show features both returning characters and new faces, making it a perfect pick for romance and drama fans. Mismatched Season 3 will stream on Netflix starting December 12.

2. Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Set to release on December 13, the second season of Bandish Bandits picks up where the first left off, following Radhe and Tamanna as they continue their journey in the music world. The series explores the clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop. The strong performances and captivating plot make this musical drama a must-watch for viewers who appreciate music and storytelling. It will be available on Prime Video.



3. Despatch (ZEE5)

Despatch is a suspenseful crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee as a veteran journalist who uncovers a web of corruption while investigating the murder of a drug lord. As the story unfolds, Bajpayee's character finds himself in a high-stakes battle against crime. This gripping movie will keep audiences hooked until the very end. Despatch will be available on ZEE5 on December 13.

4. Bougainvillea (SonyLIV)

Set in Kerala, Bougainvillea follows a family caught in the middle of a mysterious investigation after several tourists go missing. The Malayalam psychological thriller stars Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, and Kunchacko Boban, offering an intense and thrilling experience. The film's dark plot and strong performances will appeal to fans of psychological crime stories. Bougainvillea streams on SonyLIV starting December 13.

5. No Good Deed (Netflix)

No Good Deed is a comedy series starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, and Linda Cardellini. The show follows a couple as they attempt to sell their villa in Los Angeles but find themselves dealing with a string of shady buyers with questionable intentions. With a blend of humor and suspense, this show offers a light-hearted yet gripping watch. No Good Deed will be available on Netflix from December 13.