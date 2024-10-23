Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list

The air quality in northern regions of India has started to degrade in an alarming way causing severe breathing problems. Additionally, many individuals have reported irritation in the eyes due to the poor air quality. Therefore, to beat the growing air pollution, you could invest in a powerful air purifier to keep your home or office pollution-free and make the air healthy and breathable. To provide you with a greater understanding, we have curated a list of the top 5 premium air purifiers which you could buy this season.

Top 5 premium air purifiers

Honeywell Air Purifier: This purifier is designed to trap pollutants such as smoke, dust, pollens, VOC, viruses and pet danger to keep the air clean indoors. It claims to remove 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants. It features 5 stage filtration process that includes an Anti-Bacterial Filter, Pre Filter, High Grade H13 HEPA Filter, Silver ION Anti H1N1 Layer and Activated carbon filter.

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1: This is one of the most advanced and smart air purifiers available in the market. It smartly traps 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It comes with an Auto mode that monitors the air quality and manages the airflow till the air is pollution-free. It is equipped with a HEPA H13 Filter and Activated Carbon Filter for greater protection from harmful pollutants.

Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier: Now, we have this feature-filled air purifier from Philips that comes with 4-layer filtration including pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer. These filtration levels enable the device to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. This air purifier can be easily controlled via Air + App or via the remote control.

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier: This is another powerful air purifier which comes with a 7-stage purification system including HEPA Filtration, Anion Generator and UV-based Purification. The device features 3-speed settings along with an AQI indication display. The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier supports both auto and manual modes to purify the air, making it an ideal choice if you want to keep your surroundings pollution-free.

OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro: It is known as one of the low-energy consumption air purifiers and consumes only 7.5W of electricity. It claims to remove airborne pollutants as small as .01 microns such as allergens, pollen, mold, smoke, pet dander, unpleasant odors, etc. Therefore, the OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro could also come as a great choice.

