 Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list

Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list

Check out the list of top 5 premium air purifiers from Philips, Dyson, Honeywell, and others to beat the pollution season. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 14:47 IST
Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list
Air quality is degrading with each day passing, therefore, check out these top 5 preferred air purifiers. (Amazon)

Products included in this article

18% OFF
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty
(86)
Discounted price:₹32,899 Original price:₹39,900
Buy now 57% OFF
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life
(169)
Discounted price:₹14,999 Original price:₹34,999
Buy now

The air quality in northern regions of India has started to degrade in an alarming way causing severe breathing problems. Additionally, many individuals have reported irritation in the eyes due to the poor air quality. Therefore, to beat the growing air pollution, you could invest in a powerful air purifier to keep your home or office pollution-free and make the air healthy and breathable. To provide you with a greater understanding, we have curated a list of the top 5 premium air purifiers which you could buy this season.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty 4.6/5 ₹ 32,899
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life 4.4/5 ₹ 14,999

Top 5 premium air purifiers

Honeywell Air Purifier: This purifier is designed to trap pollutants such as smoke, dust, pollens, VOC, viruses and pet danger to keep the air clean indoors. It claims to remove 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants. It features 5 stage filtration process that includes an Anti-Bacterial Filter, Pre Filter, High Grade H13 HEPA Filter, Silver ION Anti H1N1 Layer and Activated carbon filter.

B09C2G1QRG-1

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1: This is one of the most advanced and smart air purifiers available in the market. It smartly traps 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It comes with an Auto mode that monitors the air quality and manages the airflow till the air is pollution-free. It is equipped with a HEPA H13 Filter and Activated Carbon Filter for greater protection from harmful pollutants.

B0CKLDV33T-2

Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier: Now, we have this feature-filled air purifier from Philips that comes with 4-layer filtration including pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer. These filtration levels enable the device to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. This air purifier can be easily controlled via Air + App or via the remote control.

B0DB83DSSJ-3

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier: This is another powerful air purifier which comes with a 7-stage purification system including HEPA Filtration, Anion Generator and UV-based Purification. The device features 3-speed settings along with an AQI indication display. The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier supports both auto and manual modes to purify the air, making it an ideal choice if you want to keep your surroundings pollution-free.

B0C6TXHS2D-4

OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro: It is known as one of the low-energy consumption air purifiers and consumes only 7.5W of electricity. It claims to remove airborne pollutants as small as .01 microns such as allergens, pollen, mold, smoke, pet dander, unpleasant odors, etc. Therefore, the OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro could also come as a great choice.

B00FBMJK9Y-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 14:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets