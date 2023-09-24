Top 5 productivity apps every student should know about

Are you a student trying to get more done in less time? Don't worry; there are some awesome apps out there to help you work smarter, and a tad harder. These apps can make you a better, faster, and more efficient student. Time management is crucial for success in your studies, and it also leaves you with more time for your other interests and self-care. Let's dive into the top 5 productivity apps for students.

1. Tide

Do you need a simple way to keep track of your classes, events, and assignments? Look no further than Tide. It's like a digital calendar that you can use on your phone and computer. With its clean and user-friendly interface, you can see all your commitments for the day, week, and month. You can even set reminders to make sure you never miss an important deadline. Say goodbye to forgotten tasks and hello to an organised student life.

2. Evernote

Evernote is the go-to app for taking notes. It helps you keep your notes organised by using digital "notebooks" and grouping them into "stacks" for better organisation. The best part is that Evernote syncs across all your devices and backs up your notes to the cloud. You can create notes with text, images, PDFs, and even audio recordings.

3. Grammarly

If you want to improve your writing by fixing grammar and spelling errors, Grammarly is your best friend. Install the Grammarly browser extension, and it will automatically highlight mistakes in your writing, whether you're composing an email or working on a Google Docs document. The best part? It's free!

4. ClickUp

ClickUp is a powerful tool for managing big projects or even entire companies. It offers different levels of hierarchy for organising your tasks. You can view your projects in list, calendar, and kanban views, which are great for tracking projects with multiple stages. For complex projects, you can create subtasks, task dependencies, and assign multiple people to a single task.

5. Freedom

Do you find yourself easily distracted by websites and apps when you should be studying or working? Freedom can help. This cross-platform app lets you block distracting websites and apps until you decide to turn them back on. You can even schedule Freedom to block apps during your dedicated work or study hours. Need some serious focus? Freedom offers a "Locked Mode" that prevents you from disabling it until your timer runs out.

These five apps are your ticket to becoming a more organised and productive student. Start using them today, and you will be on your way to getting more done in less time.