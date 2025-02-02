Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Top 6 WhatsApp features: From AI Studio, built-in dial pad, custom photo stickers and more

Top 6 WhatsApp features: From AI Studio, built-in dial pad, custom photo stickers and more

WhatsApp has introduced new features, including AI chat, custom stickers, and a built-in dial pad in January 2025. Here’s a look at what’s new.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 02 2025, 16:00 IST
WhatsApp launched exciting new features in January 2025 to improve user experience. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has introduced several new features in January 2025, enhancing the app experience for users across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms. Some of these updates were previously available in beta and are now accessible to all users. To access the latest features, ensure that you have updated your app to the most recent version.

Here are the key updates that WhatsApp users can now enjoy:

1. AI Studio for Chat

WhatsApp has launched the AI Studio feature, allowing users to engage with various AI personalities. These personas range from cultural figures to popular characters, providing a fun way to interact when you need a conversation. You can access this feature through the Meta AI chat window.

2. Built-in Dial Pad for iOS Users

iPhone users now have a built-in dial pad within WhatsApp. By tapping the plus (+) icon in the Calls tab, users can directly dial phone numbers without saving them to contacts first.

3. Double Tap to React

A new feature lets users double-tap messages to quickly react with emojis. This works similarly to Instagram's like feature in DMs. Users can tap a message to open the emoji reaction menu and select their preferred emoji.

4. Custom Photo Stickers and Sticker Pack Sharing

WhatsApp now allows users to create custom stickers from photos in their gallery. The app will automatically cut out the subject from your image, turning it into a sticker. You can also share sticker packs with others by sending a link directly from the sticker space.

5. Background Effects for Photos

WhatsApp has extended its background effects, previously available for video and status updates, to regular photos in individual chats. A range of effects and filters can now be applied to photos before sending.

6. Add Message Before Forwarding

WhatsApp has made it easier for Android users to add personalised messages when forwarding text, media, or links. This option is now live for all Android users.

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 16:00 IST
