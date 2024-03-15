Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years!

Skygazers worldwide are eagerly anticipating a celestial spectacle during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April – the potential appearance of the ‘Devil Comet'. Known scientifically as 12P/Pons-Brooks, this comet, measuring about 10.5 miles (17 kilometers) across, is currently hurtling towards Earth and may offer a striking display if it erupts before the Sun is completely obscured during the eclipse.

Significance of Devil Comet

What makes the 'Devil Comet' particularly intriguing is its unusual behavior and characteristics, according to NASA. It follows an elliptical orbit around the sun, completing its journey every 71 years. Classified as an ice volcano or cryovolcanic comet, it occasionally erupts when exposed to intense solar radiation, causing ruptures in its icy surface and releasing a mixture of gas and ice, known as cryomagma, into space. These eruptions result in the comet's coma, the cloud of gas and dust surrounding its nucleus, becoming significantly brighter for several days.

Interestingly, the 'devil comet' experienced its first eruption in 69 years last July, and it has continued to erupt regularly since then. Initially, the comet's extended coma displayed asymmetry, resembling horns, which led to its nickname, the "demonic comet." However, recent eruptions have not exhibited such distinct asymmetry, adding to the comet's mystique.

The distinctive greenish glow emitted by the comet is attributed to high concentrations of dicarbon in its coma and tail, as observed in recent images.

On April 8, 2024, the day of the total solar eclipse, skygazers may have the opportunity to witness the 'devil comet' in all its glory, according to NASA. This will be the first time since 1954 that the comet will pass Earth, and it will not be seen again at least until 2095.

How to see the Devil Comet

It is crucial for observers to take necessary precautions during the eclipse. Protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, should be worn during the partial phases of the event to avoid any potential eye damage. Directly staring at the Sun during the eclipse's totality without proper eye protection can lead to irreversible harm to the eyes.

As anticipation builds for this rare celestial event, astronomers and enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the elusive 'devil comet' and marvel at the wonders of the universe.