 Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years! | Tech News
Home Tech News Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years!

Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet’ may be seen for the first time in 70 years!

The ‘Devil Comet’, officially known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is expected to make a dramatic appearance during the total solar eclipse in April for the first time since 1954. Know what makes it special.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 20:23 IST
Icon
nasa
Skygazers anticipate the rare sight of the spectacular and rare ‘Devil Comet’ during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April. (Dan Bartlett)
nasa
Skygazers anticipate the rare sight of the spectacular and rare ‘Devil Comet’ during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April. (Dan Bartlett)

Skygazers worldwide are eagerly anticipating a celestial spectacle during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April – the potential appearance of the ‘Devil Comet'. Known scientifically as 12P/Pons-Brooks, this comet, measuring about 10.5 miles (17 kilometers) across, is currently hurtling towards Earth and may offer a striking display if it erupts before the Sun is completely obscured during the eclipse.

Significance of Devil Comet

What makes the 'Devil Comet' particularly intriguing is its unusual behavior and characteristics, according to NASA. It follows an elliptical orbit around the sun, completing its journey every 71 years. Classified as an ice volcano or cryovolcanic comet, it occasionally erupts when exposed to intense solar radiation, causing ruptures in its icy surface and releasing a mixture of gas and ice, known as cryomagma, into space. These eruptions result in the comet's coma, the cloud of gas and dust surrounding its nucleus, becoming significantly brighter for several days.

Interestingly, the 'devil comet' experienced its first eruption in 69 years last July, and it has continued to erupt regularly since then. Initially, the comet's extended coma displayed asymmetry, resembling horns, which led to its nickname, the "demonic comet." However, recent eruptions have not exhibited such distinct asymmetry, adding to the comet's mystique.

The distinctive greenish glow emitted by the comet is attributed to high concentrations of dicarbon in its coma and tail, as observed in recent images.

On April 8, 2024, the day of the total solar eclipse, skygazers may have the opportunity to witness the 'devil comet' in all its glory, according to NASA. This will be the first time since 1954 that the comet will pass Earth, and it will not be seen again at least until 2095.

How to see the Devil Comet

It is crucial for observers to take necessary precautions during the eclipse. Protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, should be worn during the partial phases of the event to avoid any potential eye damage. Directly staring at the Sun during the eclipse's totality without proper eye protection can lead to irreversible harm to the eyes.

As anticipation builds for this rare celestial event, astronomers and enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the elusive 'devil comet' and marvel at the wonders of the universe.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 20:23 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

The vast and majestic planet Jupiter, adorned with its iconic bands, has once again been captured by the lenses of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The breathtaking images, captured on January 5-6, 2024, unveil the dynamic spectacle of Jupiter's ever-changing weather patterns.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter's dynamic storms and volcanic moon
15 March 2024
g206fbfdac73872b5df61e
5 asteroids set to fly by Earth soon, says NASA; one is a 250-foot space rock; know how close they will come
15 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EK3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), as per NASA.
Apollo group asteroid set to pass Earth by just 622,000 km, reveals NASA! Know how big it is
15 March 2024
NASA
NASA shares stunning 'Necklace Nebula' 15000 light years away from Earth, wows audience!
14 March 2024
Nasa
NASA’s James Webb Telescope finds ethanol, other icy ingredients in deep space
14 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EH3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), as per NASA.
Asteroid flyby today! Aircraft-sized space rock will pass Earth closely, reveals NASA
14 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets