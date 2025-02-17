Latest Tech News Tech Tech News TRAI enforces new rules to curb spam calls, telecom industry raises concerns over penalties

TRAI enforces new rules to curb spam calls, telecom industry raises concerns over penalties

TRAI has introduced new rules to tackle spam calls, focusing on stricter penalties, simplified complaints, and a redefined numbering system to protect consumers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 18:55 IST
TRAI introduces new rules to curb spam calls, ban 10-digit numbers, and tighten telemarketing regulations. (Pexels)

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has introduced new measures to reduce spam calls and enhance consumer protection. The revised rules, part of the amended Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) of 2018, aim to combat unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

Under these regulations, TRAI has banned commercial communication using standard 10-digit mobile numbers. Instead, a designated numbering system will be used: the ‘140' series will be reserved for promotional calls, while the new ‘1600' series will be used for transactional and service-related calls.

The changes follow growing concerns over telemarketing practices exploiting telecom services. A consultation process, initiated in August 2024, gathered industry feedback on potential regulatory gaps.

Key highlights of the new rules include:

  • Stricter Measures against Unregistered Telemarketers: Penalties for repeat offenders have been made more severe. First-time violators will face a 15-day suspension of outgoing services, while persistent offenders will have their telecom resources disconnected for a year. Telecom operators also face financial penalties for not enforcing the new rules, with fines starting at 2 lakh and escalating for further violations.

  • Consumer Complaint Process: TRAI has simplified the process for consumers to report spam calls and messages, allowing them to lodge complaints without needing to pre-register their communication preferences. The time frame for reporting spam has been extended to seven days, and telecom providers must resolve complaints within five days. New rules also require telecom companies to provide an ‘opt-out' option in promotional messages and display complaint registration options on their websites and apps.
  • Message Header Standardisation: To help users identify the type of communication, TRAI is introducing standardised message headers for promotional, service, government, and transactional messages. 

Despite these measures, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has expressed concerns, stating that the penalties imposed on telecom service providers do not address the root cause of the issue. They suggest that telemarketers themselves should face more direct regulation.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 18:55 IST
