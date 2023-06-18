Home Tech News Trained on text data, AI could change social scientific research, AI scientists say

Trained on text data, AI could change social scientific research, AI scientists say

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could replace or change the nature of social science research, scientists from the University of Waterloo and University of Toronto (Canada), Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania in the US said in an article.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 07:20 IST
How To Use ChatGPT For Beginners
Hindustan Time Tech
ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot is designed to help you with a wide range of queries and questions. Know how you can get the most out of using ChatGPT as a beginner.
AI
Trained on text data, AI could change social scientific research, AI scientists say. (REUTERS)
AI
Watch Video
Trained on text data, AI could change social scientific research, AI scientists say. (REUTERS)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could replace or change the nature of social science research, scientists from the University of Waterloo and University of Toronto (Canada), Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania in the US said in an article.

"What we wanted to explore in this article is how social science research practices can be adapted, even reinvented, to harness the power of AI," said Igor Grossmann, professor of psychology at Waterloo.

Large language models (LLMs), of which ChatGPT and Google Bard are examples, are increasingly capable of simulating human-like responses and behaviours, having been trained on vast amounts of text data, their article published in the journal Science said.

This, they said, offered novel opportunities for testing theories and hypotheses about human behaviour at great scale and speed.

Social scientific research goals, they said, involve obtaining a generalised representation of characteristics of individuals, groups, cultures, and their dynamics.

With the advent of advanced AI systems, the scientists said that the landscape of data collection in the social sciences may shift, which are traditionally known to rely on methods such as questionnaires, behavioral tests, observational studies, and experiments.

"AI models can represent a vast array of human experiences and perspectives, possibly giving them a higher degree of freedom to generate diverse responses than conventional human participant methods, which can help to reduce generalisability concerns in research," said Grossmann.

"LLMs might supplant human participants for data collection," said psychology professor at Pennsylvania, Philip Tetlock.

"In fact, LLMs have already demonstrated their ability to generate realistic survey responses concerning consumer behaviour.

"Large language models will revolutionize human-based forecasting in the next 3 years," said Tetlock.

Tetlock also said that in serious policy debates, it wouldn't make sense for humans unassisted by AIs to venture probabilistic judgments.

"I put an 90 per cent chance on that. Of course, how humans react to all of that is another matter," said Tetlock.

Studies using simulated participants could be used to generate novel hypotheses that could then be confirmed in human populations, the scientists said, even as opinions are divided on the feasibility of this application of AI.

The scientists warn that LLMs are often trained to exclude socio-cultural biases that exist for real-life humans. This meant that sociologists using AI in this way would not be able to study those biases, they said in the article.

Researchers will need to establish guidelines for the governance of LLMs in research, said Dawn Parker, a co-author on the article from the University of Waterloo.

"Pragmatic concerns with data quality, fairness, and equity of access to the powerful AI systems will be substantial," Parker said.

"So, we must ensure that social science LLMs, like all scientific models, are open-source, meaning that their algorithms and ideally data are available to all to scrutinize, test, and modify.

"Only by maintaining transparency and replicability can we ensure that AI-assisted social science research truly contributes to our understanding of human experience," said Parker.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 07:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets