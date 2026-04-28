Travel is on, but plans are changing: Here’s what Skyscanner data shows

Travel demand in India is holding steady this summer, but the way people plan their trips is changing. A new report by Skyscanner shows that 77% of Indians expect to travel within the next three months, even as costs and travel conditions remain uncertain.

The findings suggest that intent is not the issue. Nearly nine out of ten Indians have either planned or already booked their Summer 2026 holidays. At the same time, about 38% are still searching and have not confirmed bookings yet, pointing to a wait-and-watch approach rather than hesitation.

Planning now depends on cost and timing

Travellers are now factoring in more variables before locking plans. Around 48% said flight prices influence their decisions, while 45% are closely reviewing the total cost of the trip. Travel advisories are shaping choices for 34%, and 32% are keeping an eye on disruptions such as airport closures.

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This shift is also visible in how people time their bookings. About 58% believe July offers lower fares compared to August, showing a growing focus on picking travel windows based on pricing trends.

Industry experts say this reflects a change in behaviour rather than a drop in demand. Neel Ghose, travel and destinations expert at Skyscanner India, said travellers are adjusting plans instead of cancelling them. Many are open to switching destinations or travel dates depending on price movements and other factors.

Shift towards lesser-known destinations

The report also highlights a move away from crowded destinations. Around 81% of respondents said they are open to exploring lesser-known places, while 60% are actively looking for quieter locations. In addition, most travellers said it is important that their spending supports local communities and small businesses.

This shift is already visible across travel platforms and hostel networks such as Zostel, which are seeing growing interest in offbeat destinations.

Top Cheapest Destinations for Summer 2026

Destination City Country Avg. Seat Price (INR) Kozhikode India 4,984.80 Diu India 6,808.84 Puducherry India 11,435.28 George Town Malaysia 12,029.24 Jammu India 13,126.64 Shillong India 13,751.60 Krabi Thailand 18,355.72 Phnom Penh Cambodia 24,599.12 Victoria Seychelles 46,836.04

Most Popular Destinations for Summer 2026

Destination City Country Avg. Seat Price (INR) Kozhikode India 4,984.80 Diu India 6,808.84 Puducherry India 11,435.28 George Town Malaysia 12,029.24 Jammu India 13,126.64 Shillong India 13,751.60 Krabi Thailand 18,355.72 Phnom Penh Cambodia 24,599.12 Victoria Seychelles 46,836.04

Flexibility and group travel challenges

Flexibility is emerging as a key factor in planning. While 58% of travellers still have fixed dates due to work or school schedules, about 30% are choosing to change destinations instead of cancelling trips altogether. This indicates that travellers are willing to adapt plans to stay within budget or avoid disruptions.

Group travel, however, remains a challenge. On average, Indians spend more than 15 hours coordinating a group holiday. Nearly half of the respondents said planning such trips feels more stressful than major life events like moving house or organising a wedding. Aligning budgets, preferences and schedules continues to be a major hurdle.

To deal with these challenges, travellers are increasingly using tools such as price alerts and flexible date search features offered by platforms like Skyscanner. These tools allow users to track fare changes and compare options before booking.

Beyond logistics, the report also points to the emotional side of travel. As part of its campaign, Skyscanner has partnered with artist Mayur Jumani to create a soundtrack based on familiar travel sounds such as airport announcements and boarding calls. The campaign is set to launch on the company's Instagram page on May 1.

The findings suggest that while travel demand remains strong, Indian travellers are placing more emphasis on flexibility, pricing and overall value as they plan their summer trips.