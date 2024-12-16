Travel tips for Japan, the land of tech: WiFi, cabs, money, translation and more

In the land of technology, there is no dearth of apps to make things simpler – especially for the traveler who cannot speak Japanese. Although the world has caught up quite a bit, Japan still has futuristic and unique technology-layered experiences that are worth checking out.

QR code for immigration

Your experience in Japan will be layered with technology if you keep an eye-out for some unique use cases and experiences. The country's love for tech starts hitting you the moment you land. You can get a QR code to give to the immigration officials at the airport by filling up the information beforehand at- https://services.digital.go.jp/en/visit-japan-web/. This can make the entire process hassle-free. Just hand over the QR to the immigration officer!

Money

As a regular process, any travel abroad will need you to enable international transactions on your credit/debit card. This can be done on banking websites or on their apps or through the customer service on the phone.

Beyond this, there are options available in Japan, which can make your life easier.

Suica is one of the many IC cards (rechargeable prepaid travel card) available in Japan, which can be used on various modes of public transportation like metro trains, buses, ferries & cable cars. They can even be used to shop in most stores plus be used in vending machines.

But beware, since this is a JR East (one of the railway companies) card, this may not work on lines run by other railway companies in which case you may have to buy a ticket. If you intend to stay in major cities only, this should not be a problem, as this should work anywhere in Tokyo and on regular touristy routes.

An add-on bonus to this, if you are an iPhone user, is that you can either add a new Suica card or an existing physical card to iPhone or Apple watch and your Suica balance will show on your Apple wallet. You can then use your phone to pay for rides & shopping anywhere where Suica is valid for payments.

Wi-Fi router & power bank rental

One of the best & unique things you can do to remain connected in Japan is to pick up a Wi-Fi router & power bank at the airport you land at. They work seamlessly anywhere in Japan and there is no worry of trying to find an internet service during your stay. You can book this service through Klook from the comfort of your home or use the counter at Narita or Haneda airport. You can also buy an eSIM and stay connected when you land but a router rental provides better value.



Getting around

Getting around is the easiest in Japan on the trains. If you plan to use the train services extensively (like most people travelling to Japan), some useful websites/apps & tips below:

Jorudan: https://world.jorudan.co.jp/mln/en/?sub_lang=nosub

One of the most popular and reliable route planning websites is as above – Jorudan. Use this for planning your trip – look up route maps, timetables. Use the rail pass search option to see routes compatible with the JR pass (Read on to know what the JR pass is).

JR pass

Using the JR Pass, you can use the JR line trains multiple times with no limit. A 7-day JR pass currently costs 50,000 Yen (INR 29,000/- approx.) for adults & 25,000 Yen (INR 14,500/- approx.) for children (6-11 years). This especially works out the best if you plan to travel to cities further away and use their Shinkansen lines. While the cost of the JR Pass has gone up significantly in recent years, you can use the many JR pass calculators available online to calculate if getting the JR pass is worth it. You don't have to order the physical pass and wait for it like before. You can buy it online on the official website at https://japanrailpass.net/purchase/ and collect it in person at any JR station. You can even reserve seats online.

Smart- ex

Another popular website for route/trip planning is Smart-ex https://smart-ex.jp/en/index.php While the JR pass is more catered toward tourists, Smart-ex is relevant for all commuting in Japan. Use this website to make your train reservations, choose seats and change your reservation as required.

Cabs

If you still need to use a cab despite all the train connectivity, you won't be left in the lurch. There is Uber & Go Taxi, although more expensive than using the trains, it is as reliable. Look out for the discount coupons and offers that are available for new users. Taxis are very expensive in Japan and make sense only for short trips or if you have a lot of luggage. Credit cards do work on these apps and they do support English.

Akihabara

If you are into gadgets, gaming or generally technology (or even if you are not, to be honest) a visit to Japan's ‘Electric town' is mandatory. Prepare to be amazed by all the futuristic gadgets available for sale, the many anime, manga and maid cafes. It would be impossible to nookt pick up something tech for use back home from here! Tourists can claim a 10% tax refund on purchases and additionally there are discount coupons at large retailers like BIC Camera or Yodabashi Camera.

Google Maps and Google Translate

Google Maps is quite reliable in Japan and you download offline maps for the places you are visiting. Translate is very much required and you can download Japanese for offline use.

TeamLabs Digital Art Museums

Experience the confluence of Art, science & technology for quite the immersive experience at Tokyo's TeamLabs museums – Borderless & Planets. There aren't enough adjectives that can be used to describe these museums, but if I had to it would be - visually-stunning, digitally powered, trippy & interactive. Be sure that this is a fantastic way to spend even an entire day with truly a one-of-a-kind experience in Tokyo.