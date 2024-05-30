 Truecaller launches 'AI Call Scanner' to identify AI generated voices in calls | Tech News
Truecaller launches 'AI Call Scanner' to identify AI generated voices in calls

Truecaller, a caller ID app, introduces 'AI Call Scanner' feature to identify AI-generated voices, aiding in the prevention of scams. This technology is now available for Android users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 12:04 IST
Truecaller launches AI Call Scanner, aiding users in detecting AI-generated voices to prevent potential scams. (Truecaller)

Truecaller, the popular app known for caller identification and spam blocking, has unveiled a new feature named 'AI Call Scanner'. This feature equips users with the ability to distinguish between human voices and artificially synthesised ones, aiding in the defence against potential scams and fraudulent activities.

Rapid Replication: The Threat of AI Voice Cloning

The company highlighted the alarming speed at which AI voice synthesisers can replicate voices, noting that it takes merely three seconds to produce a convincing clone. "Illegitimate voice cloning and speech synthesis technologies are advancing rapidly and are already widely accessible," Truecaller stated.

Predicting and Preparing for Future Scams

Predicting the next wave of AI scams to exploit emotional vulnerabilities, Truecaller emphasised the threat posed by schemes involving fabricated calls about loved ones in distress.

The AI Call Scanner, an inclusion in Truecaller's Android app available through its Premium subscription, is initially being introduced in the United States, with plans for subsequent rollout in India and other major markets.

How AI Call Scanner Works

When users encounter suspicious calls, they can activate the dedicated AI Call Scanner button within the Truecaller interface. The caller's voice is recorded, and the sample is analysed by Truecaller's sophisticated AI model, trained to discern human speech from AI-generated voices.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller, expressed pride in the app's role as a pioneer in AI voice detection, stating, “The risks of AI voice scams are increasing due to the proliferation of AI voice synthesizers. Our goal has been to find an effective and reliable solution before things get out of hand. I am proud to announce that Truecaller is the world's first dialler with AI voice detection built in. Truecaller already uses AI in many different ways and this was a logical and much-needed extension of Truecaller's scam fighting abilities.“ 

Truecaller is actively exploring the integration of this feature into its iOS platform and is committed to enhancing the AI model's accuracy and responsiveness. Furthermore, the company is considering broader integrations with other communication platforms and devices to amplify the reach and effectiveness of its scam-fighting capabilities, potentially including the development of a chatbot for voice sample analysis.

 

First Published Date: 30 May, 12:04 IST
